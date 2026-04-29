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Philippines seeks 500 million USD for engineered bamboo development

The project is currently at the concept stage, with feasibility studies expected to take five to six months and overall preparation about a year. Implementation could begin in 2027, pending loan approval.

Hanoi (VNA) — The Philippines’ Department of Agriculture (DA) is seeking to mobilise up to 500 million USD to develop its engineered bamboo industry by 2027, as the country steps up efforts to harness bio-based materials for construction and sustainable development.

Speaking on the sidelines of the first national “Hand-in-Hand” (HIH) Investment Forum in Pasig on April 27, DA spokesperson Assistant Secretary Arnel de Mesa said the department is working with international financial institutions to assess the project’s feasibility. The Asian Development Bank and other lenders have shown interest, citing the sector’s strong potential.

The proposed loan, estimated at 300–500 million USD, will support the development and capacity building of the domestic bamboo industry, particularly for construction and related applications.

De Mesa noted that the Philippines has abundant raw materials, especially giant bamboo, which can be used for erosion control and reforestation while creating investment opportunities and raising farmers’ incomes.

Bukidnon has been identified as a key area for developing engineered bamboo. The project is currently at the concept stage, with feasibility studies expected to take five to six months and overall preparation about a year. Implementation could begin in 2027, pending loan approval.

China remains the world’s largest exporter of engineered bamboo. The Philippine agriculture department is also exploring investments in livestock infrastructure, credit, insurance and other agricultural initiatives./.

VNA
#Philippines #engineered bamboo #bio-based materials #Philippines’ Department of Agriculture Philippines
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