Indonesia diversifies oil supply sources

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia has secured 150 million barrels of oil from Russia at a special price, Presidential Special Envoy for Energy and Environment Hashim Djojohadikusumo said.



Indonesia's Antara news agency quoted the official as saying that: “Indonesia has now obtained a commitment from the Russian government – 150 million barrels that we can store domestically to anticipate potential economic turbulence.”



Djojohadikusumo explained that the agreement was the result of President Prabowo Subianto’s visit to Russia on April 13. Thus, Russia has become an alternative energy supplier for Indonesia amid the ongoing global energy crisis.



The Southeast Asian nation maintains substantial fuel subsidies and, despite being an oil producer, remains a net importer of petroleum.



According to Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Bahlil Lahadalia, it consumes around 1.6 million barrels of fuel per day, while domestic production stands at only about 600,000 barrels daily. Around 20–25% of its crude oil imports come from the Middle East and pass through the Strait of Hormuz.



As a result, like many other countries, Indonesia is facing mounting pressure from soaring global oil prices driven by conflict in the Middle East and is working to secure alternative suppliers./.

VNA