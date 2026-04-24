Rooftop solar power: new pillar of Indonesia’s energy transition

Jakarta (VNA) - The Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has launched a 1.3-gigawatt (GW) rooftop solar power plant initiative as part of efforts to accelerate the national energy transition.

The initiative is being carried out in collaboration with state-run electricity company PT PLN and the Indonesian Solar Energy Association (AESI).

Ahmad Amiruddin, Director of the ministry' Electricity Programme Development, said that this milestone serves as the foundation for the national vision of developing 100 GW of solar energy, and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

Amiruddin further explained that the 1.3-GW rooftop solar power initiative aligns with national development priorities, including supporting the implementation of PLN’s 2025–2034 Electricity Supply Business Plan (RUPTL) and increasing the renewable energy mix.

This model is expected to be widely implemented through nationwide village- and cooperative-based initiatives, thereby expanding access to clean electricity nationwide.

The project not only serves energy goals but also lays the foundation for long-term economic growth, while enhancing Indonesia’s position in Southeast Asia’s energy transition process.

Meanwhile, AESI Chairperson Mada Ayu Habsari emphasised that solar energy is no longer just a matter of potential but has become a strategic national necessity that requires the support and cooperation of all relevant stakeholders.

Indonesia’s promotion of rooftop solar power reflects a gradual shift from a centralised energy model to a decentralised one, leveraging abundant solar resources while reducing pressure on large-scale power infrastructure investment. This approach could become a key pillar in helping Indonesia achieve its carbon neutrality target and ensure long-term energy security./.

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