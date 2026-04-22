World

Malaysia refocuses tourism on stable markets to bolster resilience

Amid prolonged uncertainty, tourism should not be viewed solely as a driver of visitor numbers but also as a vital source of foreign exchange earnings, helping to cushion external economic pressures, said a Malaysian minister.

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia is moving to strengthen its tourism sector by refocusing on more stable markets, including the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Australia, India, and East Asia, in a bid to sustain visitor arrivals and revenue amid global uncertainties.​

The strategy comes as international air travel has been disrupted by the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, affecting several flight routes.

​Speaking on television on April 21, Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said the move had been endorsed by the National Economic Action Council to ensure the tourism sector remains resilient in an increasingly volatile global environment.

​He stressed that amid prolonged uncertainty, tourism should not be viewed solely as a driver of visitor numbers but also as a vital source of foreign exchange earnings, helping to cushion external economic pressures.

According to the minister, the benefits of tourism extend well beyond airlines and hotels, generating widespread economic spillover for homestay operators, tour guides, transport providers, restaurants, street vendors, retailers, handicraft producers, and other small businesses.

This multiplier effect is crucial to sustaining small industries, maintaining business activity, and ensuring stable incomes for local communities, he said.​

Akmal Nasrullah also underscored the need for Malaysia to further promote its strengths as a stable and accessible destination, backed by well-developed transport infrastructure and sufficient domestic energy supply to support tourism activities.

​As part of its long-term strategy, the “Visit Malaysia 2026” campaign has been extended to 2027 to allow more time for the global tourism market to recover, with a target of 47 million international visitors and generate tourism revenue of 329 billion MYR (about 83 billion USD)./.

VNA
#Malaysia #ASEAN #Visit Malaysia Year 2026 #Malaysia's tourism Malaysia
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Malaysia considers establishing strategic petroleum reserve

Malaysia considers establishing strategic petroleum reserve

Malaysia, which was previously a net exporter, has now become a net importer due to declining domestic production and rising consumption, with demand estimated at around 800,000 barrels per day compared to production of about 400,000 barrels per day.

See more

KKP cuts GDP forecast, warns Thailand faces recession risk. (Photo: The Nation)

Thailand’s economy may face recession risk

In its latest report, KKP Research noted that Thailand’s vulnerability goes beyond its reliance on imported crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG). Disruptions to shipping routes in the Middle East could also worsen shortages of fertilisers, affecting agricultural output, as well as petrochemical feedstocks, which would impact the plastics and textile industries.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul speaks before Thai Parliament in Bangkok. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Thailand plans tighter, targeted fiscal 2027 budget

Thailand's fiscal 2027 budget is projected at around 3.78 trillion THB (nearly 118 billion USD), a 2% increase from the previous year, with a focus on targeted spending and cutting unnecessary expenses, according to Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Fitch downgrades Philippines’ outlook to ‘negative’. (Illustrative photo: Reuters)

Fitch downgrades Philippines’ outlook to ‘negative’

The Outlook revision reflects rising risks to the Philippines' strong medium-term growth prospects from recent disruptions to public investment, exacerbated in the near-term by elevated exposure to the ongoing global energy shock.

The Singapore Maritime Technology & Research Roadmap is aimed at advancing the sector’s efficiency and sustainability. (Photo: businesstimes.com.sg)

Singapore unveils new roadmap to boost innovation in maritime sector

The Singapore Maritime Technology & Research Roadmap is aimed at advancing the sector’s efficiency and sustainability. It highlights priorities – including digital technologies, decarbonisation and operational integration – to boost resilience, productivity and innovation in Singapore’s maritime ecosystem. It also addresses structural issues such as manpower, land and sea space limitations.

Indonesia to halt diesel imports from July

Indonesia to halt diesel imports from July

The move is part of the Indonesian Government’s efforts to strengthen national energy independence by utilising palm oil as an alternative fuel, said Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman.

Malaysia’s growing microplastics crisis is largely self-inflicted, driven by domestic waste, weak recycling practices and everyday plastic use, said experts. (Photo: New Straits Times)

Malaysia seeks solutions to microplastic crisis

Microplastics originating from domestic waste and wastewater are increasingly entering the food chain, posing serious threats to seafood safety and the livelihoods of coastal communities.

The new mass emergency alert system SG Alert, which will be used during emergencies such as major fires, chemical or terror incidents, seen on an Apple and Android device on Apr 17, 2026. (Photo: CNA)

Singapore launches new national emergency alert system

SG Alert in Singapore uses cell broadcast technology, enabling alerts to be delivered within seconds without requiring mobile data or collecting personal information. Unlike conventional SMS, which may be delayed during network congestion or depend on internet connectivity, the system ensures fast and reliable message delivery. Alerts can be sent islandwide or targeted to specific affected areas.