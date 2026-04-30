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TikTok deactivates millions of child accounts in Indonesia

The short-form video platform TikTok has disabled approximately 1.7 million accounts belonging to users under the age of 16 in Indonesia, following the enforcement of a new online child protection regulation that took effect on March 28.

Minister of Communication and Digital Affairs Meutya Hafid speaks in a press conference in Jakarta on April 28. (Photo: ANTARA)
Minister of Communication and Digital Affairs Meutya Hafid speaks in a press conference in Jakarta on April 28. (Photo: ANTARA)

Jakarta (VNA) - The short-form video platform TikTok has disabled approximately 1.7 million accounts belonging to users under the age of 16 in Indonesia, following the enforcement of a new online child protection regulation that took effect on March 28.

The regulation, namely Government Regulation No. 17 of 2025 regarding Electronic System Governance for Child Protection (PP Tunas), came into force on March 28, restricting social media access for children under 16.

The information was released on April 28 by Indonesian Minister of Communication and Digital Affairs Meutya Hafid.

According to Hafid, TikTok is the first platform to proactively report its enforcement results, demonstrating a concrete commitment to complying with the government’s requirements. The number of deactivated accounts rose sharply within a short period, from around 780,000 on April 10 to 1.7 million by April 28, indicating that screening and enforcement efforts are being significantly intensified.

She said that adult users affected by the underage account deactivations can file an appeal to restore their accounts as quickly as possible.

Hafid emphasised that PP Tunas applies to all electronic system providers operating in Indonesia, both global and local. She expressed hope that other platforms will follow TikTok’s example by reporting concrete steps taken to comply with the regulation./.

VNA
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