Uruguay pushes for closer ties with ASEAN

Hanoi (VNA) – Uruguayan Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs Valeria Csukasi has reaffirmed her country’s desire to expand cooperation with ASEAN member states during a recent working session in Montevideo with ambassadors of Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, and Indonesia, plus Malaysia’s chargé d’affaires in Argentina and Uruguay.

This marked the first formal meeting between representatives of the Uruguayan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and ASEAN ambassadors and chargé d’affaires.

Philippine Ambassador and ASEAN Committee Chair in Buenos Aires Grace T. Cruz-Fabella, representing the 2026 ASEAN Chair, delivered an invitation from Philippine Foreign Secretary Maria Theresa Lazaro to Uruguayan Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin to attend the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia in Manila this July.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina and Uruguay Ngo Minh Nguyet suggested Uruguay work closely with Vietnam to advance negotiations on a preferential trade agreement between Vietnam and the Southern Common Market. She also underscored Vietnam’s commitment to supporting Uruguay’s bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

She said Vietnam will continue working closely with Uruguay throughout the negotiation process, particularly in 2026 when Vietnam chairs the CPTPP Ministerial Commission.

The diplomat spoke highly of the strong friendship and cooperation between the two countries over the past 33 years, noting that political ties remain the cornerstone of bilateral relationship, supported by regular exchanges and an effective political consultation mechanism between the two foreign ministries. She also expressed Vietnam’s hope to welcome high-ranking Uruguayan leaders on an official visit soon.

Vietnam and Uruguay, as maritime countries, share interests in upholding international law at sea and advancing sustainable ocean governance, she said, proposing closer coordination and sharing of experience at international organisations and forums on maritime and ocean affairs. She also called on Uruguay to back Vietnam’s candidacy for the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea for the 2026-2035 term.

Csukasi, in reply, thanked Vietnam for its support in Uruguay’s CPTPP negotiation process and voiced her country’s interest in fostering coordination with Indonesia as the RCEP Chair in 2026. She also signaled plans to expand cooperation in non-traditional areas such as clean energy, sci-tech, and sustainable development in line with the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

According to her, Uruguay will serve as Chair of the Group of 77 (G77) this year and will host both the G77 + China Summit and the Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States./.

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