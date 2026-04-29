Thailand’s auto production rises on stronger demand for electric vehicles

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand’s automotive industry showed new signs of recovery in March 2026, as total vehicle production rose to 133,413 units and domestic sales were boosted by strong demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, according to the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

The FTI said the hike followed a 3.43% rise recorded in February. In the first quarter, Thailand’s automobile production grew 5.32% year-on-year to 369,751 units.

Its data also showed that car exports in March edged down 0.64% annually to 80,394 units. Meanwhile, domestic car sales in March rose 7.29% year-on-year to 59,865, driven by growing demand for electric vehicles.

The FTI forecast that automobile production this year will rise by 3% to 1.5 million units, following a 0.9% decline to 1.455 million units last year. Thailand remains the largest automotive manufacturing hub in Southeast Asia and a key export base for leading carmakers, including Toyota and Honda./.​