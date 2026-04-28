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Thailand partners with TikTok to boost durian sales

A key focus of the strategy is leveraging e-commerce and digital platforms to reach younger consumers, with targets of distributing 450,000 tonnes domestically and exporting over 1 million tonnes.

Illustrative Image (Photo: Thaiger)
Illustrative Image (Photo: Thaiger)

Bangkok (VNA) - Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce is ramping up efforts to promote durian sales through a three-pronged strategy covering domestic consumption, exports and processing, as output is expected to surge this year.

A key focus of the strategy is leveraging e-commerce and digital platforms to reach younger consumers, with targets of distributing 450,000 tonnes domestically and exporting over 1 million tonnes.

​Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Supajee Suthamphan has led an inspection visit to Chanthaburi province to review production and quality control systems. During the trip, the ministry signed an MoU with TikTok to promote Thai fruit sales via TikTok Shop and online channels, aiming to boost farmers’ incomes and expand the consumer base, particularly among young people and foreign tourists.

​TikTok Thailand said agricultural product sales on its platform have grown 15–20%, with over 1.8 million creators helping drive engagement. The company also launched a campaign offering discounts and shipping subsidies worth more than 6.5 million THB (about 200,000 USD), alongside a “Start–Skill–Scale” strategy to support farmers in digital selling.

​Thailand’s durian output is projected to reach 2.07 million tonnes in 2026, up 33%, with about 70% exported. Authorities are increasing domestic consumption and processing capacity, including frozen products, to stabilise prices and maximise value./.

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