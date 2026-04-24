Indonesia says fiscal buffers sufficient amid Middle East tensions

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia’s fiscal position remains stable despite global economic volatility and energy market disruptions linked to Middle East tensions, its Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa said on April 24.

Speaking at a press conference in Jakarta, he noted that the Indonesian Government maintains financial reserves of around 27 billion USD, allowing the country to withstand external shocks without relying on new international borrowings in the short term. His remarks came amid reports that Indonesia had declined large-scale credit offers from the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.



He said that with current resources, the country is well-positioned to manage external shocks without additional debt, and stressed that the government’s priority is to maximise domestic resources.



The minister also underlined that protecting purchasing power and maintaining living standards are key priorities, adding that no new taxes will be introduced for now.



The statement seeks to clarify recent debate over proposed tax measures under the 2025–2029 strategy of Indonesia’s tax authority, including value-added tax on toll roads, carbon tax and tighter oversight of high-income earners. He said these remain long-term policy directions rather than immediate measures.



Overall, Indonesia's taxation strategy aims to raise its revenue-to-GDP ratio through broadening the tax base, digitalisation and stronger compliance, while ensuring policies are implemented cautiously to guarantee economic resilience.



Purbaya added that the country is shifting from “basic stability” to quality growth driven by investment, industrialisation and productivity./.