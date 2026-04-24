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Philippine foreign secretary highlights ASEAN unity, strategic partnerships

The solidarity and central role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) serve as a “reliable anchor” for overcoming challenges. As ASEAN Chair in 2026, the Philippines has selected the theme theme “Navigating Our Future, Together” focusing on three key priorities - peace and security; prosperity corridors; and people empowerment.

Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Maria Theresa Lazaro speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)
Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Maria Theresa Lazaro speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Maria Theresa Lazaro underscored the importance of ASEAN unity and strategic partnerships in navigating global uncertainties during a policy dialogue in Jakarta on April 23.

Speaking at the event, co-hosted by the Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia (FPCI) and Atma Jaya Catholic University of Indonesia, Lazaro noted that the world is facing unpredictable volatility, particularly the spillover effects of tensions in the Middle East on regional energy security and supply chains.

In this context, she stressed that the solidarity and central role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) serve as a “reliable anchor” for overcoming challenges. As ASEAN Chair in 2026, the Philippines has selected the theme theme “Navigating Our Future, Together” focusing on three key priorities - peace and security; prosperity corridors; and people empowerment.

​According to Lazaro, these priorities will be further discussed at the 48th ASEAN Summit, scheduled to take place in Cebu in early May, with a focus on energy and food security, as well as the safety of ASEAN citizens. She also highlighted the significance of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia on the occasion of its 50th anniversary, describing it as a code of conduct that helps maintain peace and stability in the region.

​Regarding the Philippines-Indonesia ties, Lazaro affirmed that the Philippines considers Indonesia one of its most trusted partners.

Earlier the same day, the two sides held a Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) meeting to review and advance 93 agreements spanning defence, security, economy, agriculture and the halal industry. She also hailed the 2014 maritime boundary agreement between the two countries as a regional model for the peaceful settlement of complex disputes in line with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea./.

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#Philippines #ASEAN #Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia (FPCI) #Atma Jaya Catholic University of Indonesia #Middle East
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