World

Singapore nurtures space talent through its education system

Space has become an increasingly accessible frontier for nations and businesses thanks to rapid technological advancements and declining launch costs.

The National Space Agency of Singapore (NSAS) is official launched earlier this month. (Photo: straitstimes.com)
The National Space Agency of Singapore (NSAS) is official launched earlier this month. (Photo: straitstimes.com)

Singapore (VNA) – Singapore is accelerating its strategy to develop a space economy from the secondary school level with the opening of the Space Technology Centre at the School of Science and Technology, enabling students and alumni to conduct space observations on campus.

​The move follows the official launch of the National Space Agency of Singapore (NSAS) earlier this month, aligning with the Singaporean Government’s direction of building space capabilities as an emerging technological pillar.

​Speaking at the opening ceremony on April 20, Senior Minister for Education David Neo said the centre will help connect classroom knowledge with real-world applications and nurture talent, thereby strengthening Singapore's position as a research and innovation hub.

​Space has become an increasingly accessible frontier for nations and businesses thanks to rapid technological advancements and declining launch costs, he said, adding that Singapore is well-positioned to capitalise on this trend due to years of investment and a strong foundation in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

​The centre is equipped with a 17-inch PlaneWave telescope and a Takahashi refractor housed in a new observatory, enabling observations of the Sun, planets, and deep-space objects. Students can explore the universe, including lunar craters and Saturn’s rings. The telescope offers high resolution and magnification, and captures more light thanks to its large aperture. Meanwhile, in the Bell Radio Room, students can track satellites and communicate with radio users around the world. The facility functions as an amateur radio station, equipped with transceivers that allow students to send messages and receive signals from space.

​Four specialised laboratories support the centre: the Alpha Lab for cybersecurity and artificial intelligence experiments; the Beta Lab, a maker space for innovation and prototyping; the Gamma Lab for applied research; and the RAE Lab for robotics and engineering.

​Neo said the centre and its laboratories form a comprehensive STEM learning ecosystem./.

VNA
#Singapore #space talent #education #Space Technology Centre at the School of Science and Technology
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

The new mass emergency alert system SG Alert, which will be used during emergencies such as major fires, chemical or terror incidents, seen on an Apple and Android device on Apr 17, 2026. (Photo: CNA)

Singapore launches new national emergency alert system

SG Alert in Singapore uses cell broadcast technology, enabling alerts to be delivered within seconds without requiring mobile data or collecting personal information. Unlike conventional SMS, which may be delayed during network congestion or depend on internet connectivity, the system ensures fast and reliable message delivery. Alerts can be sent islandwide or targeted to specific affected areas.

See more

Malaysia considers establishing strategic petroleum reserve

Malaysia considers establishing strategic petroleum reserve

Malaysia, which was previously a net exporter, has now become a net importer due to declining domestic production and rising consumption, with demand estimated at around 800,000 barrels per day compared to production of about 400,000 barrels per day.

Indonesia to halt diesel imports from July

Indonesia to halt diesel imports from July

The move is part of the Indonesian Government’s efforts to strengthen national energy independence by utilising palm oil as an alternative fuel, said Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman.

Malaysia’s growing microplastics crisis is largely self-inflicted, driven by domestic waste, weak recycling practices and everyday plastic use, said experts. (Photo: New Straits Times)

Malaysia seeks solutions to microplastic crisis

Microplastics originating from domestic waste and wastewater are increasingly entering the food chain, posing serious threats to seafood safety and the livelihoods of coastal communities.

Malaysia establishes ‘war room’ to ensure water security

Malaysia establishes ‘war room’ to ensure water security

The establishment of the war room reflects the Malaysian government’s commitment to shift from a reactive approach to a more proactive, data-driven one in managing national water challenges, particularly amid increasingly unpredictable weather conditions caused by global climate change

Indonesia diversifies supply sources to ensure energy security

Indonesia diversifies supply sources to ensure energy security

Indonesia is facing significant supply pressure as crude oil consumption reaches approximately 1.6 million barrels per day, much lower than the domestic production at only around 600,000 barrels per day, forcing the country to rely heavily on imports.