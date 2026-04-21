Singapore buys more LNG from outside of Middle East

Singapore (VNA) – Singapore is increasing purchases of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from other regions worldwide as conflict in the Middle East disrupts shipments of the fuel used to generate electricity at home.



The Energy Market Authority (EMA) said on April 20 that some LNG shipments from the Middle East have been affected by the ongoing conflict.



It added that Singapore GasCo, established in 2025 to centralise the procurement and supply of natural gas, is making the purchases to ensure sufficient fuel to meet demand.



EMA said in March that Singapore GasCo will step in to fill any gaps if needed.



Around a fifth of global LNG flowed through the Strait of Hormuz before the conflict, but supplies along the critical route have since been disrupted by the war.



Gas imports from Qatar made up less than 10% of Singapore’s electricity needs before the conflict, EMA noted.



Singapore currently imports natural gas to meet around 95% of its electricity needs.



In 2025, 40% of the supply came via pipelines from Malaysia and Indonesia. The rest was supplied by sea from markets around the world.



EMA said it is taking a diversified approach to transforming Singapore’s energy mix.



EMA is pursuing renewable electricity imports and studying low-carbon alternatives such as advanced nuclear energy technologies, advanced geothermal energy, hydrogen and ammonia, among other efforts.



The Singaporean Government has said it has yet to tap its energy stockpiles of LNG and diesel despite the Middle East conflict.



Power generation companies here are required to maintain diesel reserves as part of measures to strengthen energy resilience, and can generate electricity from diesel if necessary./.

VNA