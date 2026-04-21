Malaysia boosts aid to help farmers expand rubber cultivation areas

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysian has approved higher support levels under the Rubber Replanting Programme in Peninsular Malaysia and the state of Sabah as part of the 13th Malaysia Plan.

Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said aid rates in Peninsular Malaysia have been raised to 20,000 MYR (5,060 USD) per hectare from 13,710 MYR, while Sabah will see an increase to 23,000 MYR per ha from 14,955 MYR. Sarawak’s revised rate, announced earlier, is also set at 23,000 MYR per ha, up from 14,805 MYR.

The enhanced assistance, rolled out this year via five instalments, is designed to reduce upfront financial pressure on smallholders and support more structured plantation development.

The move comes amid rising agricultural input costs and global economic uncertainty, which have made replanting increasingly challenging for small-scale growers.

Ahmad Zahid said the initiative is expected to benefit about 33,000 smallholders, with a replanting target of 50,000 ha, or roughly 10,000 ha annually.

Beyond immediate cost relief, he added that the programme is aimed at strengthening long-term income prospects, with smallholder households projected to earn around 4,700 MYR per month from improved rubber yields and related economic activities./.​