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Singapore unveils new roadmap to boost innovation in maritime sector

The Singapore Maritime Technology & Research Roadmap is aimed at advancing the sector’s efficiency and sustainability. It highlights priorities – including digital technologies, decarbonisation and operational integration – to boost resilience, productivity and innovation in Singapore’s maritime ecosystem. It also addresses structural issues such as manpower, land and sea space limitations.

The Singapore Maritime Technology & Research Roadmap is aimed at advancing the sector’s efficiency and sustainability. (Photo: businesstimes.com.sg)
The Singapore Maritime Technology & Research Roadmap is aimed at advancing the sector’s efficiency and sustainability. (Photo: businesstimes.com.sg)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the Singapore Maritime Institute (SMI) on April 21 unveiled a new national plan to boost maritime technology and research.

MPA also announced a new partnership with the Singapore Shipping Association (SSA) to increase the adoption of artificial intelligence among companies in the sector.

The Singapore Maritime Technology & Research Roadmap is aimed at advancing the sector’s efficiency and sustainability. It highlights priorities – including digital technologies, decarbonisation and operational integration – to boost resilience, productivity and innovation in Singapore’s maritime ecosystem. It also addresses structural issues such as manpower, land and sea space limitations.

Four main action areas have been outlined: autonomous port operations, safe and efficient alternative energy supply, smart ships, and integrated smart port services.

Singapore plans to invest more than 100 million SGD (78.68 million USD) in research and development (R&D) for these priority areas over the next five years./.

VNA
#Singapore #roadmap #innovation #maritime sector
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