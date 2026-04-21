Singaporean primary schools pilot AI with strict control

Singapore (VNA) – Singapore teachers have been experimenting with different AI teaching assistants or other tools to help in learning, amid growing attention on the role of AI in education.



In primary schools, however, this has been met with some uncertainty as parents of younger children remain cautious about the potential effects of introducing these tools too early.



Education Minister Desmond Lee said earlier that AI will be gradually introduced from Primary 4. This is done under close supervision and “low exposure”, with priority given to learning the fundamentals.



Liew Wei Li, Director-General of Education at the Ministry of Education, said schools use specially selected AI tools with specific features for learning tasks and only with teacher supervision for this age group on the Singapore Student Learning Space (SLS). SLS is an online learning portal by the education ministry for use in schools.



As AI becomes increasingly pervasive, it is better that schools teach pupils to use AI well rather than leave it to chance and the open internet, she said./.

VNA