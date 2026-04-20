Heat index in Thailand's capital at dangerous levels for 19 consecutive days

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand's capital, Bangkok, has experienced 19 consecutive days of dangerous heat index levels, with extremely high temperatures and humidity pushing conditions into a high-risk zone for public health.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reported that the heat index has remained at a "dangerous" level of 42–51.9°C since April 1. Unlike standard temperature readings, the heat index reflects the actual perceived heat, taking humidity into account.

Officials warned residents to limit prolonged outdoor exposure and to watch for symptoms such as fatigue, dizziness, rashes, muscle cramps, and heatstroke, especially during peak afternoon hours. Vulnerable groups were advised to seek medical care immediately if they experience any signs of illness.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has forecast summer storms from April 20 to 25, bringing strong winds, hail, and isolated heavy rain to the northern, northeastern, and eastern regions of the country.

Hot weather is expected to persist in Bangkok and surrounding areas, with thunderstorms forecast to affect 10–30% of the area. Temperatures could reach 39°C in the capital and up to 42°C in the north and northeast.

Thunderstorms may briefly subside on April 21–22 before intensifying again as a high-pressure system from China moves south. Residents are advised to avoid open areas, large trees, and unstable structures during storms, while sailors are urged to remain ashore as waves could exceed 2m./.