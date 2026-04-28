Indonesia, France strengthen cooperation in AI, higher education

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia’s Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology has held a strategic meeting with representatives of the French Government and academics from Paris-Saclay University to deepen international cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), laying the groundwork for the development of higher education, research and national innovation.



The discussions focused on strategies to integrate core scientific disciplines such as mathematics, computing and algorithms into the Southeast Asian country’s AI ecosystem.



Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Brian Yuliarto affirmed that the Indonesian Government views AI not merely as a technological trend, but a strategic tool to directly address national challenges across multiple sectors.



At the meeting, Indonesia also pledged to continue refining higher education and scholarship policies to ensure that human resource development remains closely aligned with national research priorities, while encouraging stronger interdisciplinary collaboration.



Both sides agreed to expand practical action programmes, strengthen partnerships among universities, and develop global talent networks.



The initiative is expected to help Indonesia accelerate its ability to master adaptive and inclusive technologies, thereby reinforcing its position as an influential AI development hub in the region.



Under its Golden Indonesia 2045 vision, the archipelago is intensifying efforts to prepare a highly skilled workforce capable of supporting a comprehensive digital transformation./.

VNA