World

EU expects FTA to increase investments into Philippines

Justyna Lasik, head of economic and trade section of the EU Delegation to the Philippines told reporters on the sidelines of the launch of the Geographical Indications (GI) logo, that the EU considers the FTA as a tool to promote investments and attract European investors who might not be that familiar with the Philippines.

Hanoi (VNA) – The European Union (EU) expects investment flows into the Philippines to rise significantly once a bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) is concluded, as current EU investment in the Southeast Asian nation remains comparatively modest relative to regional peers.

Justyna Lasik, head of economic and trade section of the EU Delegation to the Philippines told reporters on the sidelines of the launch of the Geographical Indications (GI) logo, that the EU considers the FTA as a tool to promote investments and attract European investors who might not be that familiar with the Philippines.

According to her, while European investors entering ASEAN usually start with Singapore, the EU sees many opportunities in the Philippines. She suggested EU firms help develop renewable energy in the country given the bloc’s expertise in solar and wind energy.

EU firms can also help local agriculture through technological developments in the bloc, Lasik said, adding that the EU sees investment opportunities in semiconductors and electronics.

At present, the Philippines is a beneficiary of the EU Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+), which allows the duty-free entry of 6,274 products to the bloc.

The GSP+ has helped increase trade and investment between the Philippines and the EU. Through the FTA, the EU wants to promote the Philippines as an investment destination to European firms, especially in the context that the Philippine government is making many legislative changes to encourage investments.

Lasik said that GIs are part of the FTA negotiations between the Philippines and EU. They do not just provide monetary benefits, but also promote product quality and consumer protection. The launch of the GI logo is expected to help strengthen the Philippines’ GI system./.

VNA
#European Union #Philippines #free trade agreement #European investors Philippines European Union
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

See more

Indonesia begins construction on 13 mega-projects to achieve energy self-reliance

Indonesia begins construction on 13 mega-projects to achieve energy self-reliance

Indonesia's energy sector is witnessing a series of landmark projects. Notably, new gasoline refining facilities are being built at the Dumai and Cilacap complexes under the state oil and gas group Pertamina. Once operational in 2030, these facilities are expected to cut gasoline imports by up to 2 million kilolitres, saving the state budget of 1.25 billion USD annually.

Malaysian Minister of Economy Akmal Nasrullah says the government sets up a high-level biofuel committee to strengthen national energy security. (Illustrative photo: theedgemalaysia.com)

Malaysia accelerates biofuel programme

Malaysia has historically relied on a mix of conventional and alternative energy strategies to manage supply security, including coal, natural gas, hydropower and renewable energy development. Coal and gas currently remain the dominant sources in the national electricity generation mix.

RoK Acting National Police Agency chief Yoo Jae-seong and his Cambodian counterpart, Sar Thet, pose for a photo as they meet in Seoul in this photo provided by Yoo's office on April 29, 2026. (Photo: Yonhap)

RoK, Cambodia expand joint investigations

Police of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Cambodia on April 29 agreed to broaden the scope of their joint investigations to include drug-related crimes and online gambling.

Malaysia tightens operational spending amid global uncertainties

Malaysia tightens operational spending amid global uncertainties

Speaking at a press conference on April 29, Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil said ministries had received notices from the Ministry of Finance (MOF) regarding adjustments to operational spending. The move aligns with the Malaysian Government’s efforts to streamline programmes and activities as it grapples with global economic challenges stemming from Middle East tensions.

A screenshot of an article on Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae’s upcoming May 1-3 visit to Vietnam published by The Japan Times.

Japanese media highlight importance of economic security cooperation with Vietnam

Japanese media viewed Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae’s visit as a positive and strategic step, not only for deepening bilateral relations but also for reinforcing Japan’s role in shaping a rules-based regional order, in which Vietnam is seen as a central partner in building a sustainable and flexible economic-security cooperation network amid today’s global uncertainties.

Thai Minister of Tourism and Sports Surasak Panjaroenworakul (Photo: bangkokpost.com)

Thailand considers plan to end 60-day visa-free stay

According to Minister of Tourism and Sports Surasak Panjaroenworakul, the policy, currently applied to citizens from 93 countries and territories, may be scrapped following a review of its effectiveness.