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Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra to be released on parole

The committee decided that Thaksin would be released on the condition that an electronic monitoring device must be worn until the end of the sentence.


Hanoi (VNA) - The Parole Committee under the Ministry of Justice of Thailand decided on April 29 to allow former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra to be released on parole on May 11.

Thaksin, 76, has been serving a one-year prison sentence for corruption since September 2025. His age and the fact that he had less than a year left to serve justified his early release, the committee said.

The committee decided that Thaksin would be released on the condition that an electronic monitoring device must be worn until the end of the sentence.

Thaksin is one of more than 850 prisoners who were approved for early release.

He was elected prime minister in 2001 and again in 2005, and took himself into exile after his second term was cut short by a military coup.

After returning to Thailand in August 2023, he was sentenced to eight years for corruption and abuse of power. However, his sentence was reduced to one year by royal pardon./.


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