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ASEAN journalists urged to blend AI power with human values

The Vietnamese delegation, led by Editor-in-Chief of Nhan dan (People) newspaper and President of the Vietnam Journalists Association Le Quoc Minh, actively contributed to discussions and received positive feedback from participants.

Speakers discuss at the 21st General Assembly of the Confederation of ASEAN Journalists (CAJ-21) in Kuala Lumpur. (Photo: VNA)
Speakers discuss at the 21st General Assembly of the Confederation of ASEAN Journalists (CAJ-21) in Kuala Lumpur. (Photo: VNA)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The 21st General Assembly of the Confederation of ASEAN Journalists (CAJ-21) opened in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on April 27, spotlighting the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in reshaping journalism while reaffirming the enduring importance of human values.

Hosted by the National Union of Journalists Malaysia (NUJM), which holds the CAJ presidency for 2026, the event brought together journalist organisations from CAJ member states, including Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia, along with dialogue partners from China and the Republic of Korea.

Addressing the opening session, Malaysia’s Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching highlighted the theme “The Future of AI and Its Impact on Journalism” as both timely and critical, noting that AI is rapidly transforming how information is produced, distributed and consumed.

She acknowledged that AI offers clear benefits such as improving newsroom efficiency, strengthening data analysis and enhancing content accessibility. However, she warned of mounting risks, particularly the misuse of AI in producing misleading or fraudulent content. Citing national data, Teo pointed to a sharp surge in scam-related posts online, including those using AI to impersonate public figures and institutions, raising serious concerns over information authenticity and public trust.

“Our position is clear: journalism must remain human at its core. AI should serve as a tool to support journalists, not replace human judgment, ethics and accountability,” she stressed, as cited by The Star.

potal-hoi-thao-dai-hoi-dong-lan-thu-21-lien-doan-bao-chi-asean-ve-su-dung-ai-trong-linh-vuc-bao-chi-8728364.jpg
Editor-in-Chief of Nhan dan (People) newspaper and President of the Vietnam Journalists Association Le Quoc Minh speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese delegation, led by Editor-in-Chief of Nhan dan (People) newspaper and President of the Vietnam Journalists Association Le Quoc Minh, actively contributed to discussions and received positive feedback from participants.

At a thematic seminar, Minh shared insights into how media organisations in the region are harnessing AI to improve operations while safeguarding the central role of journalists. Speakers agreed that adopting AI is an inevitable trend, enabling newsrooms to better understand audiences, diversify content and optimise distribution. Nevertheless, high-quality, professional and human-centred journalism remains the decisive factor for mainstream media to compete with social platforms.

During the CAJ executive board meeting, Minh presented Vietnam’s national report, highlighting ongoing efforts to streamline press agencies in tandem with reforms of the political system. He noted that Vietnamese media are accelerating multi-platform content production and digital transformation, with AI increasingly integrated across the publishing process. The Vietnam Journalists Association also proposed enhanced regional cooperation in digital newsroom management, combating misinformation and strengthening CAJ’s institutional role.

Founded in 1975 in Jakarta, CAJ has served as a key platform for communication and cooperation among ASEAN journalists. CAJ President 2026 Low Boon Tat expressed confidence that the organisation would continue to promote regional understanding and eventually expand its membership to include Myanmar, Brunei and Timor-Leste.

CAJ-21 runs through April 30, featuring newsroom visits and cultural exchanges across Malaysia./.

VNA
#CAJ-21 #journalism #Confederation of ASEAN Journalists #artificial intelligence #National Union of Journalists Malaysia ASEAN
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