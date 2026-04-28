Thailand intensifies crackdown on nominee businesses

Bangkok (VNA) –The Thai government is preparing to upgrade measures to prevent and suppress nominee businesses through data linkage, and tightening laws to block misuse of legal entities, including money laundering and illegal business operations.

In a statement on April 26, Rachada Thanadirek, spokesperson for the Office of the Thai Prime Minister, said these actions build upon the Quick Big Win policy measures that have begun to show concrete results.

Since January 1, 2026, risk groups have been required to submit additional financial evidence before registration, resulting in a 60% reduction in nominee-risk companies in Q1 2026 to 1,373 companies from 3,511 in the same period last year.

Furthermore, the investment confirmation measure, implemented on April 1, 2026, has continued to reduce risks. Between April 1–23, 2026, only 175 risk companies were found, a 75% decrease from 658 in the same period last year.

Rachada added that the government will accelerate efforts in three areas, including in-depth investigation of nominee networks; field inspections and data linkage among agencies; and scrutiny of foreign legal entities potentially violating laws to comprehensively close off avenues for wrongdoing.

Since October 1, 2025 to April 23, 2026, eleven risk groups linked to over 300 legal entities were identified and referred to the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) for further action and strict legal prosecution.

The government plans to enhance cooperation through a signing ceremony involving 21 agencies on April 29, 2026 to link data, establish joint surveillance, prevention, and suppression mechanisms, strengthen legal measures, and boost confidence among foreign investors conducting legitimate business in the Southeast Asian nation. /.

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