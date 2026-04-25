Thailand’s exports extend 21-month growth streak

Bangkok (VNA) - Thailand’s merchandise exports rose for the 21st consecutive month in March 2026, reaching a record high of 35.16 billion USD, up 18.7% year-on-year, according to official data released by the Ministry of Commerce.

The figure marked a sharp acceleration from the 9.9% growth recorded in February, reaffirming exports as a key driver of the Thai economy.

​The strong performance was driven largely by technology-related products, robust global supply chain activity, and the temporary easing of certain US tariff measures.

​Nantapong Chiralerspong, Director-General of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO), said export growth was further supported by the recovery in global manufacturing, reflected in stable demand and new orders from international markets.

However, he cautioned that emerging challenges remain. Disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have begun to weigh on Middle Eastern markets, which are showing signs of renewed slowdown.

​On the import side, Thailand saw a sharp increase of 35.7% in March to 38.50 billion USD, resulting in a trade deficit of 3.34 billion USD.

​In the first quarter of 2026, Thailand's total exports reached 96.17 billion USD, up 17.6%, while imports surged 32.4% to 105.65 billion USD, leading to a trade deficit of 9.48 billion USD.

​The Ministry of Commerce warned that export prospects remain uncertain amid global volatility. Ongoing tensions in the Middle East are driving up logistics, energy and production costs, placing additional pressure on Thailand’s export sector./.

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