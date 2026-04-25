Business

Work starts on Lien Chieu Container Port to boost logistics

With total investment estimated at around 45.3 trillion VND, the port is designed to include eight container berths with a combined length of 2,750 m. It will be capable of handling vessels of up to 18,000 TEU.

Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc speaks at the ground-breaking ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc speaks at the ground-breaking ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNS/VNA) - Work started on Lien Chieu Container Port in central Da Nang city on April 25, aiming to boost logistics services, port-based industry and urban development while strengthening Vietnam’s position on global shipping routes.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc said the project would help drive economic growth and enhance national defence and security.

With total investment estimated at around 45.3 trillion VND, the port is designed to include eight container berths with a combined length of 2,750m, and will be capable of handling vessels of up to 18,000 TEU.

The port will have a designed capacity of 5.7 million TEU per year, equivalent to about 74 million tonnes of cargo.

The first phase is expected to reach 4 million TEU annually within three years of operation.

The port is being developed by a joint venture between Hateco Group and APM Terminals B.V. of the Netherlands.

Lien Chieu is planned to be developed into a modern logistics ecosystem integrating barge terminals, warehousing, customs inspection, container handling and a central operations hub, with direct links to the national railway network to support multimodal transport.

The port will operate under a green and smart port model and apply Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence technologies, alongside automation and clean energy solutions to reduce emissions and meet environmental standards.

Tuc said Vietnam’s more than 3,200-km coastline and proximity to major international shipping lanes provide favourable conditions for maritime economic development.

Under the national port master plan for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050, Lien Chieu is expected to become an international gateway and a key endpoint of the East–West Economic Corridor.

He noted that shared infrastructure for the port, backed by nearly 3.5 trillion VND in public investment, has been accelerated to pave the way for the overall project.

He urged investors to ensure construction quality, safety and progress, and called on foreign partners to transfer advanced management and operational technologies to Vietnamese counterparts.

He also asked authorities of Da Nang to accelerate infrastructure connectivity to maximise the port’s effectiveness, stressing that Lien Chieu is not only an infrastructure project but also a strategic link in national and global logistics chains./.

VNA
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