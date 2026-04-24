Business

Reference exchange goes up on April 24

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,369 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,857 VND/USD.

The State Bank of Vietnam sets the daily reference exchange rate at 25,113 VND/USD on April 24, 2026, up 8 VND from the previous day. (Illustrative photo: Getty images)
The State Bank of Vietnam sets the daily reference exchange rate at 25,113 VND/USD on April 24, 2026, up 8 VND from the previous day. (Illustrative photo: Getty images)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,113 VND/USD on April 24, up 8 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,369 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,857 VND/USD.

Similarly, the opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also went up from the April 23 trading session.

Vietcombank and BIDV raised both rates by 8 VND, listing the buying rate at 26,138 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,368 VND/USD./.

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