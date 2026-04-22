Business

Reference exchange rate drops 2 VND on April 22

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,355 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,845 VND/USD.

The daily reference exchange rate is at 25,100 VND/USD on April 22. (Photo: VNA)
The daily reference exchange rate is at 25,100 VND/USD on April 22. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,100 VND/USD on April 22, down 2 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,355 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,845 VND/USD.

At major commercial banks, the opening-hour buying and selling rates also fell slightly from the April 21 trading session.

Vietcombank and BIDV cut both rates by 2 VND, listing the buying rate at 26,125 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,355 VND/USD./.

VNA
#State Bank of Vietnam #daily reference exchange rate #USD/VND exchange rate #commercial banks
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