Notice of Office Auction in Hanoi

Hanoi (VNA) – The Office of the Vietnam News Agency will conduct an auction for office leasing at No. 05 Ly Thuong Kiet street, No. 79 Ly Thuong Kiet street, No. 33 Le Thanh Tong street, and No. 11 Tran Hung Dao street in Cua Nam ward, Hanoi.

Location

Area (sq.m)

Starting price (VND/sq.m/month)

Purpose of Lease

1

1st floor, No. 11 Tran Hung Dao

330

990,000

Showroom/

Workspace/

Transaction office

2

1st floor, No. 79 Ly Thuong Kiet

68

890,000

Showroom/

Workspace/

Transaction office

3

3rd floor, No. 79 Ly Thuong Kiet

55 - 68

450,000

Workspace

4

3rd floor, No. 33 Le Thanh Tong

50-354

515,000

Workspace

5

1st floor, No. 05 Ly Thuong Kiet

180

1,040,000

Workspace



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Leasing method: Public auction

Modern and well-designed office space featuring a spacious lobby and smart layout, fully equipped with air conditioning, basic ceiling and flooring, lighting systems, high-speed elevators, as well as professional services including security, parking, cleaning and reception. On-site amenities also include a staff canteen.

The location offers convenient connectivity to administrative centres, railway stations, shopping malls and Hoan Kiem Lake. Surrounded by numerous premium office buildings, it provides an ideal environment for business operations and networking. Tenants can easily connect and work with major government and administrative agencies such as the Hanoi Youth Union Committee, the Ministry of Finance, the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the National Agency for Science and Technology Information, and the Hanoi Department of Home Affairs.

For more information, please contact: The VNA Office, No. 5 Ly Thuong Kiet street, Cua Nam ward, Hanoi – Phone number: Mr. Khanh: 0904403605/ Mrs. Minh Thu: 0945098819./.