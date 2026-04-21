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Most international traffic to shift from Tan Son Nhat to Long Thanh by 2027

Structured in two steps and three phases, the roadmap envisions a gradual shift from partial to full relocation of international flights, aligned with infrastructure readiness and the long-term ambition of building a regional aviation hub.

A graphic image of the passenger terminal of Long Thanh International Airport (Photo: VNA)
A graphic image of the passenger terminal of Long Thanh International Airport (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) is targeting the transfer of more than 90% of international passenger traffic in the Ho Chi Minh City area to Long Thanh International Airport by 2027.

The corporation has submitted a transition plan to authorities outlining the phased handover of operations between Tan Son Nhat International Airport and Long Thanh International Airport.​

Structured in two steps and three phases, the roadmap envisions a gradual shift from partial to full relocation of international flights, aligned with infrastructure readiness and the long-term ambition of building a regional aviation hub.

In the initial phase, from the start of commercial operations to the end of the winter 2026 schedule (December 1, 2026 to March 27, 2027), all long-haul international flights, including cargo services, are set to move to Long Thanh, accounting for an estimated 19% of total international passenger volume in the southern hub.

The second phase, spanning the summer 2027 schedule through 2030, will see most remaining international routes relocated, excluding short-haul services under 1,000 km operated by Vietnamese carriers. This stage is expected to push the transfer rate beyond 90% as early as 2027.

After 2030, all scheduled international services will be consolidated at Long Thanh, while Tan Son Nhat will focus primarily on domestic routes and non-scheduled international operations, including charter flights.

The ACV said the post-2030 plan is designed to lay the foundation for a major international transit hub in southern Vietnam, in line with the Prime Minister’s Decision No. 648.​

The corporation is working with IAC consultants to finalise testing and transition scenarios, while updating traffic projections. Preparations for Long Thanh’s operations are being accelerated across organisational, human resources and operational planning aspects, alongside upcoming trial runs./.

VNA
#Tan Son Nhat International Airport #Long Thanh International Airport #Airports Corporation of Vietnam
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