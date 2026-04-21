Reference exchange rate down 1 VND on April 21

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,102 VND/USD on April 21, down 1 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,357 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,847 VND/USD.



At 8:15, the buying and selling rates at commercial banks also saw a slight decrease.



Both Vietcombank and BIDV cut both rates by 1 VND, listing the buying rate at 26,127 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,357 VND/USD./.

VNA