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Vietnam, UNIDO deepen cooperation toward green industry transition

Since Vietnam joined the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) in 1985, the two sides have implemented around 170 cooperation projects.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang ( fifth, from left) meets with UNIDO Director General Gerd Müller in Hanoi on April 21. (Photo: The courtesy of MoIT)
Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang ( fifth, from left) meets with UNIDO Director General Gerd Müller in Hanoi on April 21. (Photo: The courtesy of MoIT)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) have agreed to expand cooperation for the 2025–2030 period, with a focus on green transformation and enhancement of global competitiveness.

​At a working session in Hanoi on April 21 with UNIDO Director General Gerd Müller, Deputy Minister Phan Thi Thang underscored the importance of the visit in strengthening ties between Vietnam and UNIDO.

Thang welcomed the signing of the country programme to promote inclusive and sustainable industrial development in Vietnam for 2025–2028, describing it as a key foundation for deepening cooperation, supporting Vietnam’s industrial sector in achieving its development goals in the new phase.

Highlighting current cooperation results, she pointed to the positive impact of the Industrial Energy Efficiency Project (IEEP), which has reached more than 37,000 beneficiaries through energy management training.

The Deputy Minister also acknowledged UNIDO’s contributions to the publication of Vietnam’s first Industry White Paper in 2019, as well as training programmes on Industry 4.0 policies, which have helped strengthen the capacity of policymakers in the ministry.

She endorsed three major priorities under the 2025–2028 framework, including green industrial transformation and circular economy development, enhancement of competitiveness and self-reliance; and policy development and standardisation functions.

Thang called on UNIDO to deepen support in key areas, including low-emission technologies, green hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, and eco-industrial parks integrated with renewable energy. Further assistance was also sought to help small- and medium-sized enterprises integrate more deeply into global value chains in emerging industries, alongside enhanced support in policy formulation, industrial data systems and the application of modern analytical tools for state management.

​In addition, the ministry urged UNIDO to continue supporting Vietnam’s implementation of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), particularly in decarbonising hard-to-abate sectors, and help domestic enterprises meet global sustainability standards such as CBAM and ESG through training and technical assistance.

​For his part, Müller reaffirmed that Vietnam remains a key partner of UNIDO. Since Vietnam joined the organisation in 1985, the two sides have implemented around 170 cooperation projects.

​He praised the country’s development achievements, describing it as one of the region’s most dynamic economies and a potential model for other countries in Asia and Africa.

​Both sides agreed to maintain regular technical exchanges to ensure the implementation of cooperation initiatives, contributing to the realisation of shared objectives. The Ministry of Industry and Trade reaffirmed its commitment to remaining a reliable partner of UNIDO in its cooperation activities in Vietnam./.

#Vietnam #UNIDO #green industry transition #global competitiveness
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