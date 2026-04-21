Politics

Foreign policy drives Vietnam’s development momentum in new era: Diplomat

The ambassador highlighted that after four decades of Doi Moi, Vietnam now ranks among the world’s 35 fastest-growing economies. The country has signed and implemented 17 free trade agreements, positioning itself as an important economic hub in the Asia-Pacific, while attracting 38.42 billion USD in registered foreign direct investment.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Duong Hoai Nam speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Duong Hoai Nam speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Prague (VNA) – Vietnam’s foreign policy is serving as a key driver of national development in a new era, Ambassador to the Czech Republic Duong Hoai Nam has said while briefing Czech partners on the outcomes of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).​

Addressing leaders and members of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM) in Prague on April 20, the ambassador delivered a comprehensive overview of the congress, highlighting Vietnam’s major achievements and strategic orientations for the coming period.​

Nam underscored that the congress reviewed 40 years of Doi Moi (Renewal), a period of profound transformation, and adopted key documents and decisions that will shape Vietnam’s next development phase.​

Guided by the motto “Unity, democracy, discipline, breakthrough and development,” the congress set out an ambitious vision to usher in a new stage of accelerated growth. Vietnam aims to become a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income status by 2030, and a developed high-income nation by 2045.​

The ambassador highlighted that after four decades of Doi Moi, Vietnam now ranks among the world’s 35 fastest-growing economies. The country has signed and implemented 17 free trade agreements, positioning itself as an important economic hub in the Asia-Pacific, while attracting 38.42 billion USD in registered foreign direct investment.​

In foreign affairs, Vietnam has undergone a historic transformation from a country once under embargo to a nation that is proactive and deeply integrating into the global community. Vietnam has established diplomatic relations with 195 countries, built nearly 40 strategic and comprehensive partnerships, and is an active member of over 70 international organisations.​

Nam reaffirmed that Vietnam consistently prioritises ties with neighbours, regional countries, key partners and traditional friends, thereby helping to maintain a peaceful and stable environment and mobilise resources for sustainable development.​

On bilateral relations, he stressed that Vietnam attaches importance to ties with the Czech Republic, a traditional partner and an important gateway to Central and Eastern Europe as well as the European Union. The elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership in January 2025 has strengthened political trust and opened new opportunities for deeper, more substantive cooperation.​

The two countries are expanding collaboration across multiple areas, including trade, defence-security, science-technology, education-training, tourism and labour, while exploring new fields such as digital transformation, artificial intelligence, automation, renewable energy, mining, pharmaceuticals and smart agriculture.​

At the event, Milan Krajča, Deputy Chairman of the KSCM, said his party has closely followed developments in Vietnam and is impressed by its achievements under the leadership of the CPV.​

He expressed a desire to further strengthen traditional ties with the Vietnamese Party and support the expansion of Vietnam–Czech Republic relations. Despite geographical distance, people-to-people exchanges have continued to grow, contributing to mutual understanding and practical cooperation, he noted.

In discussions with participants, Nam also highlighted the role of the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic as an important bridge between the two nations, particularly second- and third-generation members who are well integrated into local society. In addition, more than 200,000 Vietnamese who have studied and worked in the Czech Republic represent a valuable resource for fostering long-term bilateral ties./.

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