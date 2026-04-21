Politics

NA deputies propose higher base salary to boost public-sector motivation

A deputy of Vinh Long province stressed that adjusting the base salary is not merely a technical step but a decisive factor affecting income, motivation and the overall quality of the public workforce.

NA deputies have proposed higher base salary to boost public-sector motivation. (Illustrative photo: VNA)
NA deputies have proposed higher base salary to boost public-sector motivation. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Lawmakers have proposed raising the statutory base salary to 2.65–2.7 million VND (101–103 USD) per month, arguing that a stronger adjustment is needed to improve living standards and create real motivation for public-sector workers amid ongoing wage reform.

At the first session of the 16th National Assembly (NA), deputies on April 21 morning reviewed socio-economic and budget performance in 2025 and early 2026, with particular focus on grassroots governance and remuneration policies for civil servants and public employees.

Deputy Thach Phuoc Binh from the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long stressed that adjusting the base salary is not merely a technical step but a decisive factor affecting income, motivation and the overall quality of the public workforce.

Vietnam has gradually raised the base salary in recent years – from 1.49 million VND to 1.8 million VND and then 2.34 million VND per month – with a further increase to 2.53 million VND scheduled for July 1, 2026. However, Binh argued that the key question is not whether to raise salaries, but by how much.

While the planned increase represents an 8.12% rise from the curent level – higher than the inflation last year (3.63%) and in the first quarter of 2026 (3.51%), and broadly in line with the region-based minimum wage growth in the enterprise sector (about 7.2%), it remains insufficient to ensure a basic standard of living for most public employees, particularly new recruits and those in major cities.

A newly recruited civil servant with a salary coefficient of 1.86 will earn roughly 4.7 million VND per month before insurance deductions, below typical minimum living costs in urban areas, estimated at 6–7 million VND. This gap forces many workers to rely on supplementary income, resulting in undermined job motivation and quality of life.

Meanwhile, Binh noted, essential expenses such as housing, utilities and health care have risen faster than overall inflation, adding further pressure on household budgets.

vnanet-vna-potal-ky-hop-thu-nhat-quoc-hoi-khoa-xvi-quoc-hoi-thao-luan-ve-phat-trien-kinh-te-xa-hoi-dau-nam-2026-8715283.jpg
Deputy Thach Phuoc Binh of Vinh Long province speaks at the first session of the 16th National Assembly. (Photo: VNA)

From a comparative perspective, even after the base salary is raised as planned, entry-level public salaries would only slightly exceed the average region-based minimum wage and barely match the highest regional threshold.

Given these factors, Binh proposed raising the base salary to between 2.65 million VND and 2.7 million VND per month, equivalent to a 13–15% increase from the current level, as a more appropriate and feasible option.

Such an adjustment, he said, will strike a better balance between fiscal capacity and the need to deliver meaningful improvements in income, while laying the groundwork for deeper wage reform in the coming years.

Talking about the performance of commune-level administrations following administrative unit mergers, Nguyen Dang An, a deputy from the northern province of Lang Son, said the restructuring has delivered initial gains, with operations stabilising and public services becoming more accessible to citizens and businesses.

However, he pointed out that staff arrangements and organisational structures still face bottlenecks. At present, commune-level administrations typically operate with only two specialised divisions—economic and socio-cultural affairs—each subject to guidance from many provincial departments, leading to overload and limited specialisation.

Shortages of qualified personnel remain a key concern, particularly in technical fields such as construction, transport and information technology, even as workloads have increased significantly compared to the pre-merger period. This, he said, underscores the need for systematic training and retraining programmes.

Public service units in health care and education are also under strain due to staff cuts while existing caps on contract labour limit local flexibility in filling gaps.

An called for a comprehensive review of staffing allocations based on population, area and regional characteristics, including mountainous and island regions.

He added that the implementation of policies for non-specialised staff at the commune level and in residential clusters remains unclear in some cases, requiring more detailed guidance before transitional arrangements expire in mid-2026. Adjustments to criteria for residential units formed after administrative mergers were also recommended to better reflect current realities./.

VNA
#public-sector motivation #public employees #wage reform #base salary #16th National Assembly
Follow VietnamPlus

National Assembly Election

Related News

A view of the 16th National Assembly's first session (Photo: VNA)

16th NA reviews amendments to four tax-related laws on April 21

Lawmakers are expected to discuss the supplementary assessment of the implementation of the 2025 socio-economic development plan and state budget, as well as performance in the early months of 2026. They will also review the five-year socio-economic development plan for 2026–2030, thrift practices and anti-wastefulness efforts in 2025, and progress in achieving national gender equality targets. The session is broadcast live on radio and television, enabling voters and the public to follow proceedings.

The delegation of National Assembly deputies from Ho Chi Minh City holds a group discussion. (Photo: VNA)

Draft law proposes flexible tax thresholds, extended incentives for EVs

Presenting the Government’s proposal, Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan said the draft law proposes not to stipulate specific revenue thresholds for exemption from personal income tax or value-added tax for household and individual businesses in the law, instead assigning the Government to set these thresholds.

The Hanoi delegation of NA deputies at the group discussions (Photo: VNA)

Legislators discuss draft revised Capital Law

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, a deputy of the Hanoi delegation, emphasised that the revision of the Capital Law is not merely about improving a specific piece of legislation, but represented a substantive opportunity and a strategic step to establish a new development model for the capital, which holds a very special position.

See more

A high-ranking military delegation from the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence visits an exhibition booth (Photo: Ministry of National Defence)

Vietnam attends defence services, security exhibitions in Malaysia

This year’s exhibitions feature 15 thematic categories, highlighting modern military products such as aircraft, warships, armoured vehicles, man-portable low-range missile systems, anti-aircraft gun systems, laser weapons, as well as various types of ammunition, military uniforms, and logistics equipment serving defence purposes.

Deputies in a group discussion (Photo: VNA)

Lawmakers suggest groundbreaking mechanisms to revive Vietnamese culture

The draft resolution seeks to lure more investment into cultural industries, aiming for the sector to contribute 7% to GDP by 2030 and 9% by 2045. It also sets ambitious goals of ranking Vietnam among the top three countries in Southeast Asia and the global top 30 for national soft power.

NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh speaks at the 16th National Assembly (NA)’s first session on April 20 (Photo: VNA)

Pathways to double-digit growth to be tabled at 16th NA’s first session

In the morning sitting on April 20, deputies are expected to hear proposals and verification reports on a range of draft resolutions. The documents cover breakthrough mechanisms and policies for the development of Vietnamese culture; the establishment of Dong Nai as a centrally run city; a pilot framework for public lawyer institution; and special mechanisms to address land law violations committed prior to the 2024 Land Law taking effect, alongside measures to resolve long-delayed and stalled projects.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man and his spouse at Istanbul Airport in Türkiye (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam a proactive, responsible partner in promoting parliamentary cooperation

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man’s working trip to Italy and Türkiye achieved important and comprehensive results at both bilateral and multilateral levels. It not only highlighted a proactive and responsible Vietnamese National Assembly with active and practical contributions to the IPU, but also created new momentum to deepen relations with key partners, including in Europe and the Middle East.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and his spouse Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga at the farewell ceremony at Istanbul Airport, Türkiye. (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman wraps up successful working visit to Türkiye

With substantive activities, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man's working visit to Türkiye was a great success, contributing to affirming Vietnam’s image as a proactive and responsible partner in promoting parliamentary cooperation and strengthening multilateralism.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the general debate of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Istanbul on April 16, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy FM highlights parliamentary diplomacy gains from IPU-152, European trips

Regarding bilateral engagements in Italy and Türkiye, the deputy minister said the trips marked a meaningful step in implementing Vietnam’s foreign policy following the 14th National Party Congress, helping deepen relations with European and Middle Eastern partners while mobilising external resources for national development.

Party General Secretary and President of Vietnam To Lam, Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping and their spouses attend a tea reception during the former's state visit to China from April 14 to 17, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China elevate strategic connectivity in new phase of development

With railway cooperation expected to emerge as a new highlight of bilateral strategic cooperation, China expressed readiness to collaborate with Vietnam on financing, technology, training, and industrial capacity in the railway sector while encouraging capable enterprises to participate in railway construction.