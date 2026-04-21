Politics

Vietnam, Ireland seek ways to step up bilateral cooperation

Hang proposed the two sides further strengthen political trust, increase high-level and all-level exchanges, and organise youth, student and cultural activities to mark the upcoming anniversary. The Deputy Minister also called on Ireland to soon ratify the EU–Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), which would create fresh momentum for economic cooperation.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (R) meets with Irish Ambassador to Vietnam Deirdre Ní Fhallúin in Hanoi on April 21. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (R) meets with Irish Ambassador to Vietnam Deirdre Ní Fhallúin in Hanoi on April 21. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang hosted a reception in Hanoi on April 21 for Irish Ambassador to Vietnam Deirdre Ní Fhallúin to discuss measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation and preparations for the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations (1996–2026).​

The meeting also aims to seek ways to realise the outcomes of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam's visit to Ireland in October 2024.

​Hang appreciated Ireland’s close coordination in successfully organising the Vietnam–Ireland political consultation in Dublin in March 2026 and officially opening Vietnam’s Embassy in Dublin, describing it as a milestone reflecting both countries’ commitment to advancing the bilateral ties.

She proposed the two sides further strengthen political trust, increase high-level and all-level exchanges, and organise youth, student and cultural activities to mark the upcoming anniversary. The Deputy Minister also called on Ireland to soon ratify the EU–Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), which would create fresh momentum for economic cooperation.

​Hang also suggested Ireland maintain and expand scholarship programmes such as the Ireland Fellows Programme for Vietnamese students and researchers, encourage Irish tourism businesses to participate in major events in Vietnam, and enhance coordination between the two nations when Ireland takes over the presidency of the European Council (EC) in the second half of 2026.​

For her part, Ní Fhallúin welcomed Vietnam’s establishment of its embassy in Dublin, calling it a clear demonstration of the country’s commitment to deepening bilateral relations. She noted that the number of Vietnamese students in Ireland and Irish visitors to Vietnam had grown steadily during 2023–2025.​

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary, Ireland hopes to organise a range of cultural exchange activities, including music performances and promotional events showcasing Irish culture and people in Vietnam, while also sharing its priorities for the forthcoming EC presidency.​

Both sides agreed to increase the exchange of delegations, especially at the high level, and coordinate closely in organising anniversary activities such as congratulatory messages, cultural events, film festivals, art exhibitions, music performances and people-to-people exchanges.​

lanh-su-danh-du-patrick-mckillen.jpg
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang and Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Ireland Patrick McKillen. (Photo: VNA broadcasts)

On this occasion, Hang also met with Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Ireland Patrick McKillen to discuss measures to boost cooperation in science and technology, trade and investment, and people-to-people exchanges, while supporting businesses from both countries in enhancing connectivity and market exploration./.

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