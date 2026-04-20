Politics

General Secretary, State President praises ethnic minority lawmakers’ role in translating policies into practice

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam said that over 15 NA terms spanning more than 80 years, ethnic minority deputies have grown steadily in both capacity and contribution, participating more actively in legislative work, oversight and decisions on major national issues.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, other leaders and ethnic minority lawmakers of the 16th legislature at the meeting on April 20 (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, other leaders and ethnic minority lawmakers of the 16th legislature at the meeting on April 20 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President To Lam praised the role of National Assembly’s deputies from ethnic minority groups in translating policies into practice and overseeing their implementation at a meeting in Hanoi on April 20 between leaders of the Party, State and Vietnam Fatherland Front with ethnic minority lawmakers of the 16th legislature.

The top leader emphasised that the Party consistently identifies great national unity as a strategic guideline and a decisive source of strength for all victories.

Over 15 NA terms spanning more than 80 years, ethnic minority deputies have grown steadily in both capacity and contribution, participating more actively in legislative work, oversight and decisions on major national issues, he noted.

He said that over the years, ethnic affairs and policies have continued to receive close attention from the Party and State, with the policy framework gradually improved in a more coordinated manner. Major orientations have been institutionalised in a timely fashion, creating an important foundation for the development of ethnic minority and mountainous regions.

National target programmes have helped mobilise and allocate resources more effectively, gradually improving infrastructure, enhancing living standards, promoting sustainable poverty reduction and narrowing development gaps.

He affirmed that ethnic minority deputies have played an increasingly active role in oversight, helping identify institutional bottlenecks and promoting policy improvements in line with practical conditions. Their role in policy-making, monitoring implementation and linking parliamentary debates with the realities of local communities has become more evident.

However, he pointed out that ethnic minority and mountainous areas remain among the most disadvantaged areas in the country, with significant development gaps.

vnanet-tbt1.jpg
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam addresses the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

To meet development demands in the new stage, a more strategic, coordinated and practical approach to ethnic affairs and policies is required, he said.

The leader stressed the need to fundamentally renew thinking on ethnic affairs, encouraging ethnic minority deputies to actively reflect grassroots challenges and propose policies suited to the specific conditions of each locality and community.

Each proposal, he said, should stem from reality, be linked to practical implementation capacity and aim at concrete results. Ethnic affairs should also be considered in the national development strategy, with greater attention during policy discussions, decisions and oversight.

He called for continued improvements to the institutional framework to support development in ethnic minority and mountainous regions with greater grassroots voices in lawmaking, along with comprehensive development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas, spanning infrastructure, livelihoods, health care, culture and digital transformation.

Greater emphasis should be placed on human development, creating opportunities for younger generations to study, grow and contribute to their localities, he emphasised.

General Secretary and President Lam urged ethnic minority deputies to enhance their representative role and participate more actively in policy formulation, from the early stages of drafting legislation, while strengthening oversight to ensure implementation achieves tangible results.

He asked the Ethnic Council of the National Assembly to further promote its strategic advisory role by proactively researching and proposing policies, increasing field surveys and promptly identifying institutional obstacles, particularly in the implementation stage.

He also stressed the need to complete support policies for the deputies.

The Party and State, he affirmed, remain confident that ethnic minority deputies will continue making important contributions to national development and strengthening the great national unity bloc.

On behalf of the NA Standing Committee and deputies, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man pledged to fully absorb the comprehensive and strategic guidance of the Party chief.

He stressed that the NA will continue to prioritise inclusive development and ensure that no one is left behind, while urging its agencies to swiftly institutionalise the Party’s policies so that ethnic policies directly support livelihoods and improve people’s living standards

He pointed to the need for stronger legislative reforms to ensure policies are precise, feasible and measurable, alongside stricter discipline and more effective oversight, while further improving the operations of the NA Ethnic Council and enhancing the role of ethnic minority deputies in reflecting the aspirations of voters, particularly in disadvantaged and mountainous regions./.

VNA
#Party General Secretary and State President To Lam #ethnic minority lawmakers #ethnic affairs #great national unity bloc #Vietnam's new era
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

National Assembly Election

Related News

Lai Chau ethnic groups preserve cultural identity in integration era

Lai Chau ethnic groups preserve cultural identity in integration era

Lai Chau, a mountainous province in Northwest Vietnam, is home to 20 ethnic groups, each with its own distinctive cultural identity. In the context of global integration, local communities continue to preserve and promote their heritage to support sustainable development of the region.

See more

The delegation of National Assembly deputies from Ho Chi Minh City holds a group discussion. (Photo: VNA)

Draft law proposes flexible tax thresholds, extended incentives for EVs

Presenting the Government’s proposal, Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan said the draft law proposes not to stipulate specific revenue thresholds for exemption from personal income tax or value-added tax for household and individual businesses in the law, instead assigning the Government to set these thresholds.

Deputies in a group discussion (Photo: VNA)

Lawmakers suggest groundbreaking mechanisms to revive Vietnamese culture

The draft resolution seeks to lure more investment into cultural industries, aiming for the sector to contribute 7% to GDP by 2030 and 9% by 2045. It also sets ambitious goals of ranking Vietnam among the top three countries in Southeast Asia and the global top 30 for national soft power.

NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh speaks at the 16th National Assembly (NA)’s first session on April 20 (Photo: VNA)

Pathways to double-digit growth to be tabled at 16th NA’s first session

In the morning sitting on April 20, deputies are expected to hear proposals and verification reports on a range of draft resolutions. The documents cover breakthrough mechanisms and policies for the development of Vietnamese culture; the establishment of Dong Nai as a centrally run city; a pilot framework for public lawyer institution; and special mechanisms to address land law violations committed prior to the 2024 Land Law taking effect, alongside measures to resolve long-delayed and stalled projects.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man and his spouse at Istanbul Airport in Türkiye (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam a proactive, responsible partner in promoting parliamentary cooperation

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man’s working trip to Italy and Türkiye achieved important and comprehensive results at both bilateral and multilateral levels. It not only highlighted a proactive and responsible Vietnamese National Assembly with active and practical contributions to the IPU, but also created new momentum to deepen relations with key partners, including in Europe and the Middle East.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and his spouse Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga at the farewell ceremony at Istanbul Airport, Türkiye. (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman wraps up successful working visit to Türkiye

With substantive activities, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man's working visit to Türkiye was a great success, contributing to affirming Vietnam’s image as a proactive and responsible partner in promoting parliamentary cooperation and strengthening multilateralism.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the general debate of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Istanbul on April 16, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy FM highlights parliamentary diplomacy gains from IPU-152, European trips

Regarding bilateral engagements in Italy and Türkiye, the deputy minister said the trips marked a meaningful step in implementing Vietnam’s foreign policy following the 14th National Party Congress, helping deepen relations with European and Middle Eastern partners while mobilising external resources for national development.

Party General Secretary and President of Vietnam To Lam, Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping and their spouses attend a tea reception during the former's state visit to China from April 14 to 17, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China elevate strategic connectivity in new phase of development

With railway cooperation expected to emerge as a new highlight of bilateral strategic cooperation, China expressed readiness to collaborate with Vietnam on financing, technology, training, and industrial capacity in the railway sector while encouraging capable enterprises to participate in railway construction.