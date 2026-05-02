NA Chairman meets with Japanese PM

Hanoi (VNA) - National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man met with Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae in Hanoi on May 2, affirming that the Vietnamese legislature will continue playing an active supervisory role in stepping up bilateral commitments and cooperation agreements, particularly in economy, trade, and investment.

NA Chairman Man congratulated Takaichi and the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on their decisive victory in the February 2026 House of Representatives election and her re-election as PM.

PM Takaichi also congratulated NA Chairman Man on his reelection as the chief legislator for the 16th tenure.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the robust and substantive development of the Vietnam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, underscoring the importance of parliamentary cooperation. They agreed to further bolster political trust, high-level exchanges and interactions between two legislatures’ specialised committees, and cooperation among friendship parliamentary groups, young and female legislators.

PM Takaichi praised the role of bilateral friendship parliamentary groups, noting that Prime Minister Le Minh Hung served as Chairman of the Vietnam–Japan Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group.

The host also informed that the 16th NA will soon reshuffle friendship parliamentary groups, with the Vietnam–Japan group continuing to play a key role.

He spoke highly of Japan’s contributions through direct investment and ODA to Vietnam’s socio-economic development, and affirmed readiness to create a transparent and favourable legal environment for foreign investors, including those from Japan. He called on the Japanese Government to continue supplying new-generation ODA and facilitating large-scale, hi-tech projects in sectors of Japan’s strength and Vietnam’s demand.

Citing complementary strengths, he proposed deeper cooperation in technology, semiconductors, strategic supply chains, artificial intelligence, renewable and clean energy, digital transformation, biotechnology and smart infrastructure.

PM Takaichi expressed Japan’s support for Vietnam’s reform agenda and development goals, affirming Japan’s desire to accompany Vietnam in its new development phase, and step up cooperation and exchanges through Party and NA channels.

Japan will continue its support to and cooperation with Vietnam in economic and energy security, with top priority given to collaboration in hi-tech sectors such as AI, semiconductors, and space technology, the leader stressed.

She also proposed that the Vietnamese NA support the early ratification of agreements between the two Governments on the development of the Vietnam–Japan University and non-refundable aid projects.

The host thanked and called on the Japanese Government to continue safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of nearly 700,000 Vietnamese citizens living, studying, and working in Japan, who serve as an important bridge of friendship between the two countries.

At the meeting between NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man and Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae (Photo: VNA)

Noting cooperation with Japan in Can Tho, including the construction of Can Tho Bridge, Japanese investments, education and workforce development, he expressed wish to further boost locality-to-locality and people-to-people exchanges, particularly between Can Tho and Japan.

PM Takaichi noted that the Japanese Government is adopting measures to facilitate stable living and working conditions for foreign residents, including Vietnamese nationals, as well as address consular issues. She also expressed her desire to further push people-to-people exchanges in the coming time.

She commended and thanked Vietnam for its contributions to the success of Expo Osaka Kansai 2025, and accepting the invitation to join the International Horticultural Expo 2027 (GREEN EXPO) in Yokohama.

Amid complex global and regional landscapes, Chairman Man affirmed that the Vietnamese NA looks forward to continuing close coordination with the National Diet of Japan at multilateral parliamentary forums such as the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum and the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

On this occasion, the Chairman extended an invitation to Speaker of the Japanese House of Representatives Mori Eisuke to visit Vietnam in the near future./.

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