Vietnamese community in Germany strengthens connectivity

​

Berlin (VNA) –The Vietnamese community in Germany is strengthening connectivity and integration efforts, highlighted by a working session held on April 29 at the Dong Xuan Centre in Germany.

The meeting, coordinated by the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany, saw the Union of Vietnamese Associations in Germany exchange experience with a delegation of Mozambican officials on building, developing, and integrating overseas communities.

At the event, Nguyen Viet Duc, Vice President of the union, outlined the formation and development of the Vietnamese community in Germany over several decades, noting its distinctive background shaped by multiple migration waves, including former contract workers in East Germany, students, entrepreneurs, and reunited families. Following Germany’s reunification, the community gradually stabilised, adapted, and expanded.

He stressed that solidarity, mutual support, and resilience remain key characteristics of the community, with Vietnamese people continuing to value family, prioritise education, make continuous efforts to integrate into host society, and preserve cultural identity while maintaining ties with their homeland.

The community has achieved notable progress across economic, cultural, and educational fields, with Vietnamese-owned businesses creating jobs for both Vietnamese and Germans, and younger generations recording strong academic results and active participation in science, technology, health care, and finance.

Duc underscored the important role of associations in sustaining development, noting that the union has acted as a bridge between the community, local authorities, and Vietnam, while organising activities to support integration, preserve culture, and strengthen solidarity.

He added that the Vietnamese community’s experience could serve as a useful reference for other expatriate groups, including in Mozambique.

The Mozambican delegation expressed strong interest, with Ana Rita Sithole of the ruling FRELIMO praising the community’s achievements and highlighting the longstanding friendship between Vietnam and Mozambique. She noted that Mozambique is placing greater emphasis on supporting its overseas community, and Vietnam’s experience offers valuable lessons.

Both sides discussed measures to enhance cooperation, including promoting exchanges between associations, organising joint cultural activities, and strengthening business connections. They agreed that closer community links would bring practical benefits and contribute to bilateral ties.

Following the session, the Mozambican delegation visited the Dong Xuan Centre, regarded as a symbol of the Vietnamese community’s successful integration in Germany, gaining further insight into its economic activities and cohesion./.

​