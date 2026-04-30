Politics

Ambassador highlights key milestones in 50 years of Vietnam-Thailand diplomatic relations

Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung has highlighted key milestones in the 50-year journey of Vietnam–Thailand diplomatic relations in a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

vnanet-vannet-vietnamese-ambassador-to-thailand00000000.jpg
Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) - Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung has highlighted key milestones in the 50-year diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Thailand in a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

Reporter: On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Thailand, what do you consider the key highlights of the bilateral ties?

Ambassador Pham Viet Hung: Fifty years ago, on August 6, 1976, Vietnam and Thailand officially established diplomatic relations. Looking back over the past five decades, while it is formally a 50-year relationship, in reality, ties between the two countries date back much further in history, rooted in geographical proximity and long-standing cultural exchanges.

Over the past 50 years, several important milestones can be highlighted. First, in 1976, the two countries signed the agreement to establish diplomatic relations, opening a new chapter and formally institutionalising a relationship that had existed for thousands of years, elevating it into official ties between two independent and sovereign nations.

The second milestone came following the visit to Thailand by General Secretary Do Muoi in 1993 and Vietnam’s accession to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 1995. This marked a transition to a new phase in Vietnam’s cooperation with Southeast Asia as a whole, and with Thailand in particular, as both became members of ASEAN.

Another significant milestone was in 2013, when, during General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s visit to Thailand, the two countries established a strategic partnership. This elevated Vietnam–Thailand relations, reflecting the shared determination of both sides to advance bilateral cooperation to a higher level.

Most recently, in 2025, the two countries agreed to upgrade their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This makes Thailand one of the 15 countries that have such a high-level partnership with Vietnam, opening a new phase of development and affirming that bilateral ties will become deeper, broader, more trustworthy, and more sustainable.

Reporter: Thailand is one of the largest investors in Vietnam. How do you assess Thailand’s role in promoting Vietnam’s economic development, and what opportunities can Vietnam leverage?

Ambassador Pham Viet Hung: It can be said that over the past 50 years, economic cooperation has been a bright spot in bilateral relations. Looking back to the 1970s and 1980s, Vietnamese consumers had already begun accessing consumer goods from Thailand. This marked the initial stage of economic cooperation between the two countries.

Following Vietnam’s implementation of the Doi Moi reforms and its accession to ASEAN, economic relations developed rapidly. Today, Thailand is one of Vietnam’s leading economic partners, both within ASEAN and globally.

In terms of investment, Thailand has over 15 billion USD invested in nearly 800 projects in Vietnam, ranking among the top eight countries and territories in terms of foreign direct investment. In trade, bilateral turnover exceeded 22 billion USD last year, making Thailand Vietnam’s largest trading partner in ASEAN and among its top 10 partners worldwide.

vnanet-vietnamese-lychee.jpg
Vietnamese lychees reach Thailand’s largest commercial retail chain (Photo: VNA)

In tourism, Thailand is also among the top 10 source markets for visitors to Vietnam. Recently, the number of Thai tourists traveling to Vietnam has been increasing, particularly among younger travelers. During my time working in Thailand, I had many opportunities to meet local people and found that many Thais have visited Hanoi, Sa Pa, Da Nang, and many other localities across Vietnam.

In the opposite direction, around one million Vietnamese travel to Thailand each year. Tourism not only brings economic benefits but also promotes cultural exchange, enhances mutual understanding, and strengthens friendship between the two countries.

benjakitti-forest-park.jpg
Vietnamese and Thai visitors at Benjakitti Forest Park in Bangkok (Photo: VNA)

Reporter: Could you elaborate on the role of cultural, educational, tourism, and economic exchanges in promoting relations between the two countries?

Ambassador Pham Viet Hung: It can be said that the depth and strength of bilateral relations are reflected in cooperation across all fields.

First, politics serves as the foundation for mutual trust and understanding.
Second, the economy is a key pillar, with Thailand being one of Vietnam’s leading partners in investment, trade, and tourism.
Third, people-to-people exchanges - with nearly one million cross-border visits each year - play an important role in enhancing mutual understanding, building trust, and opening up new opportunities for cooperation.

Looking ahead, within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, both countries should continue to work closely together to further deepen relations across all areas.

Reporter: How is the Vietnamese community in Thailand contributing to promoting the bilateral relations and Vietnam's image in the host country?

Ambassador Pham Viet Hung: Currently, there are more than 100,000 people of Vietnamese origin and Vietnamese expatriates living in Thailand. They serve as an important bridge between the two cultures and economies.

Despite having lived far from their homeland for generations, the community continues to maintain strong ties to their roots and actively contributes to the homeland, especially during difficult times such as the COVID-19 pandemic or natural disasters.

They also play an active role in preserving cultural identity through activities such as celebrating Lunar New Year (Tet), commemorating major national holidays, teaching the Vietnamese language, wearing ao dai (Vietnamese traditional dress), promoting Vietnamese cuisine, and inviting local people to participate.

In addition, major events such as “Xuan Que Huong” (Homeland Spring) and activities at the Ho Chi Minh memorial sites in Thailand help promote Vietnam’s image. Notably, the establishment of Vietnamese streets or cultural quarters in several localities has contributed to attracting tourism and promoting Vietnamese culture.

vnanet-kieu-bao-tai-dong-bac-thai-lan.jpg
Overseas Vietnamese in northeastern Thailand take part in a "banh chung" (square glutinous rice cake) wrapping and cooking contest, held for the first time within the framework of the Homeland Spring Festival 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Reporter: Could you elaborate on the role and responsibilities of Vietnam and Thailand within ASEAN in the context of an increasingly volatile global landscape?

Ambassador Pham Viet Hung: Although we do not share a land border, we both share the Mekong River and have adjacent maritime areas. In that sense, Vietnam and Thailand can be considered very close neighbours.

In terms of culture, history, and geography, the two countries share many connections. This forms an important foundation for building a sustainable and long-term relationship, oriented toward a future of peace and shared prosperity.

Secondly, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework clearly reflects the strong commitment of the leaders and peoples of both countries to the future of bilateral relations. The key task now is to translate this framework into concrete actions.

At present, bilateral ties are built on a foundation of trust and are developing dynamically across all fields, with shared goals toward a sustainable future. Our responsibility is to further operationalize cooperation across all areas.

I am confident that, with these foundations and our shared aspirations for peace, stability, and cooperation, the two countries can build a relationship that we will be proud of over the next 50 years.

Reporter: Finally, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary, what message would you like to send to the peoples of both countries?

Ambassador Pham Viet Hung: Looking back on 50 years of diplomatic relations, our two countries and peoples can take pride in the achievements we have made. These accomplishments serve the shared interests of our peoples and contribute to peace, stability, and development in the region.

With such a strong foundation, we can be fully confident that, over the next 50 years, Vietnam–Thailand relations will continue to grow even stronger, making greater contributions to the common interests and peace of both nations as well as the wider region.

Let us continue to believe that Vietnam and Thailand will always be trusted neighbours, reliable partners, and close friends, working together toward a better future./.

#Vietnam #Thailand #50 years of diplomatic ties #VNA #PRD
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Thailand ready to share experience with Vietnam in green urban development: officials

Thailand ready to share experience with Vietnam in green urban development: officials

Thailand is ready to share its experience and successful models in green urban development with Vietnam, as the two countries share many similar characteristics, including rapid urbanisation, traffic congestion, flooding, canal networks and growing demand for greener public spaces, Thai officials have said in recent interviews with the Vietnam News Agency.

See more

Poldi Sosa Schmidt, Chairwoman of the Argentina-Vietnam Culture Institute. (Photo: VNA)

Argentine friend lauds Vietnam’s development achievements

Schmidt, who has supported Vietnam for more than six decades and visited the Southeast Asian nation nearly 30 times, highlighted Vietnam’s achievements in poverty reduction, infrastructure development and deep international integration, particularly through participation in multiple free trade agreements (FTAs).

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung orders bold reforms to unlock resources, drive double-digit growth at the working session with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment on April 29, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

PM orders bold reforms to unlock resources, drive double-digit growth

The PM called for continued streamlining of the apparatus, improved governance, and deeper decentralisation, alongside reforms to address bottlenecks in land, environment and minerals. He also urged more flexible rice land policies to allow conversion of inefficient areas while safeguarding food security.

Ambassador Do Hung Viet addresses the reception before the 11th Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. (Photo: VNA)

UN official praises Vietnam’s preparations for 11th NPT Review Conference

United Nations Under-Secretary-General Izumi Nakamitsuon praised Vietnam’s capacity and efforts, along with those of Ambassador Do Hung Viet in his role as President of the conference, believing that Vietnam’s methodical preparations and constructive approach would steer the meeting toward tangible results that meet the expectations of the global community.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and officials release doves on Hien Luong Bridge as part of the flag-raising ceremony at the Hien Luong – Ben Hai special national relic site, Quang Tri province, on April 29, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader attends flag-raising ceremony in Quang Tri

Hien Luong – Ben Hai is forever a sacred symbol of the will for national reunification, the aspiration for peace, and unwavering faith in the day when the North and the South would be reunited as one family, said a Quang Tri official.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam offers flowers at Truong Son National Martyrs’ Cemetery (Photo: VNA)

Top leader pays tribute to General Vo Nguyen Giap, martyrs in Quang Tri

In a solemn atmosphere at the resting place of General Giap, General Secretary and President Lam and his delegation respectfully offered flowers and incense, observing a moment of silence in remembrance of the late general — an outstanding disciple of President Ho Chi Minh, a steadfast revolutionary, and the first General of the Vietnam People’s Army. Over more than 80 years of revolutionary service, he made immense contributions and rendered exceptional service to the Party and the nation’s revolutionary cause.