Japan bestows Order of the Rising Sun on former Vietnamese leaders

​Hanoi (VNA) – Former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh and former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung were presented with the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun at a ceremony in Hanoi on May 2.

The event was attended by Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae.

Over more than 50 years since diplomatic ties were established, Vietnam-Japan relations have continued to grow strongly, becoming one of the most successful models of comprehensive and effective bilateral cooperation between Vietnam and a country in the region.

Such progress reflects the enduring efforts of successive generations in both countries to build and strengthen ties, with notable contributions from the two former Vietnamese leaders.

One of Japan’s most prestigious honours, the Order of the Rising Sun recognises not only their individual contributions but also the Japanese Government's appreciation of the shared efforts that have driven bilateral relations forward.

On behalf of the Japanese Government and State, PM Takaichi Sanae conferred the Grand Cordon on Nong Duc Manh and Nguyen Tan Dung.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (left) presents flowers as Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae awards the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun to former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the ceremony, Nong Duc Manh said he was deeply honoured to receive the distinction alongside Nguyen Tan Dung, calling it a tribute to the collective contributions of generations committed to advancing Vietnam–Japan ties.

Emphasising Japan as a trusted, sincere friend and an important partner of Vietnam across many fields, the former leader said that throughout his time holding key Party and State positions, he always regarded strengthening Vietnam-Japan ties as one of the top strategic priorities in the country’s broader foreign policy.

He also recalled his 2009 official visit to Japan, when he and then Prime Minister Taro Aso issued a joint statement establishing a “strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia.”

As Prime Minister from 2006 to 2016, Nguyen Tan Dung played a central role in translating high-level commitments into concrete cooperation, helping deepen ties across political and economic cooperation and people-to-people exchange./.

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