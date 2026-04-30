Politics

Laos congratulates Vietnam on 51st anniversary of Liberation of the South, National Reunification

The LPRP Central Committee described the Great Spring Victory of 1975, which completely liberated the South and reunified Vietnam on April 30, 1975, as a momentous event and a glorious milestone for the CPV that went down in world history.

A tank of the Liberation Army passes through the iron gate, entering the Independence Palace – the last stronghold of the enemy, around the noon of April 30, 1975. (Photo: VNA)
A tank of the Liberation Army passes through the iron gate, entering the Independence Palace – the last stronghold of the enemy, around the noon of April 30, 1975. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee has sent a congratulatory message to the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee on the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2026).

The LPRP Central Committee described the Great Spring Victory of 1975, which completely liberated the South and reunified Vietnam on April 30, 1975, as a momentous event and a glorious milestone for the CPV that went down in world history.

The Great Spring Victory of 1975 was not only a triumph for the Vietnamese army and people, but also that for the united combatant alliance of the peoples of the three Indochinese countries – Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia. This created favourable conditions for the Lao revolution to achieve ultimate victory and establish the Lao People's Democratic Republic on December 2 the same year, the message reads.

The LPRP Central Committee warmly congratulated on the enormous, comprehensive, and historic achievements that the CPV and the Vietnamese people have obtained over the recent past, especially after 40 years of Doi moi (Renewal), with Vietnam's stature and role in the region and the world increasingly enhanced.

“We firmly believe that under the clear-sighted and skillful leadership of the CPV, headed by General Secretary and President To Lam, the fraternal Vietnamese people will successfully implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, creating a solid cornerstone for Vietnam to develop strongly, advance to a new era, and fulfil the country's two 100-year strategic goals," the LPRP Central Committee stated.

On this occasion, Bounleua Phandanouvong, member of the LPRP Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for External Relations, extended congratulations to Le Hoai Trung, member of the Politburo of the CPV Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs./.

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#Lao People’s Revolutionary Party #Communist Party of Vietnam #Liberation of the South #National Reunification Laos Vietnam
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