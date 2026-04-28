Politics

Ho Chi Minh City leaders honour war heroes ahead of Reunification Day

Officials observed a minute of silence to honour the immense sacrifices made by heroic Vietnamese mothers and soldiers who devoted their lives for national independence, freedom, and people’s well-being.

A delegation led by Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Tran Luu Quang visits the Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs’ Cemetery. (Photo: VNA)
A delegation led by Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Tran Luu Quang visits the Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs’ Cemetery. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – A delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee offered incense and flowers in tribute to heroic Vietnamese mothers and fallen soldiers at the Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs’ Cemetery on October 28, ahead of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1).

The delegation was led by Poliburo member, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Tran Luu Quang.

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Officials observe a minute of silence to honour the immense sacrifices made by heroic Vietnamese mothers and soldiers. (Photo: VNA)

Officials observed a minute of silence to honour the immense sacrifices made by heroic Vietnamese mothers and soldiers who devoted their lives for national independence, freedom, and people’s well-being.

The municipal Party organisation, authorities, and people expressed gratitude and pledged to uphold the proud revolutionary tradition by uniting to overcome challenges and fulfil socio-economic development goals, including building a prosperous, civilised, and modern city worthy of those sacrifices.

After the main ceremony, delegation members visited individual graves to light incense.

They later paid respects to revolutionary leaders and veterans at the Lac Canh Cemetery.

The same morning, they offered incense and flowers at the museums of Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Ton Duc Thang.

Local leaders, together with representatives of departments, agencies and residents, also commemorated the fallen at multiple sites, including the Ben Duoc Martyrs’ Memorial Temple and the martyrs’ cemeteries of Cu Chi, Binh Duong and Ba Ria – Vung Tau.

Additional activities included visits to the memorial house of heroic Vietnamese mother – People’s Armed Forces heroine Nguyen Thi Ranh in Tan Hoi An commune, the Nga Ba Giong national historical site in Ba Diem commune, and the Hang Duong Cemetery in Con Dao.

Many local residents and visitors from surrounding areas also flocked to memorial sites to lay flowers and burn incense, paying respects to heroic mothers and fallen soldiers who helped secure, build and shape the modern, humane and vibrant city./.

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