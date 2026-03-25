Society

Youth Month: Restoring portraits to honour war heroes

The initiative on restoring and digitising portraits of Heroic Mothers and martyrs across Ho Chi Minh City not only helps safeguard valuable historical records but also highlights the creativity and volunteer spirit of young people in applying technology to meaningful community projects.

Ngo Minh Hai, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and President of the Vietnam Youth Federation of Ho Chi Minh City, presents portraits to the family of Heroic Vietnamese Mother Nguyen Thi Dau and her two children, martyrs Tran Thi Sau and Tran Van Chan. (Photo: VNA)
Ngo Minh Hai, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and President of the Vietnam Youth Federation of Ho Chi Minh City, presents portraits to the family of Heroic Vietnamese Mother Nguyen Thi Dau and her two children, martyrs Tran Thi Sau and Tran Van Chan. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – A programme to restore and digitise portraits of fallen soldiers and Heroic Vietnamese Mothers was held on March 24 in Ho Chi Minh City, marking the 95th anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (March 26, 1931–2026).

The event took place at a relic site in Vinh Loc commune dedicated to frontline civilian support forces during the Spring 1968 General Offensive and Uprising.

The initiative on restoring and digitising portraits of Heroic Mothers and martyrs across the city not only helps safeguard valuable historical records but also highlights the creativity and volunteer spirit of young people in applying technology to meaningful community projects.

Nguyen Quoc Huy, Acting Secretary of the Youth Union at Hong Bang International University, said participating in restoring portraits and listening to stories from historical witnesses was a profound honour for young people. He noted that the project carries deep gratitude for those who contributed to the nation while helping ease the pain and losses of their families. It also serves as a reminder for younger generations of the Vietnamese tradition of "When drinking water, remember its source" and fostering civic responsibility in the country’s new development phase.

As part of the programme, youth unions from the university and Vinh Loc commune collaborated to restore and present 19 portraits of Heroic Mothers and fallen soldiers. These included portraits of three Heroic Mothers and 12 civilian support force members who died during the Spring 1968 General Offensive and Uprising, along with four other local martyrs.

The restoration process involved collecting information from relatives and applying modern image-processing technology to reconstruct damaged or incomplete photos. The portraits are also digitised for long-term preservation, contributing to historical education and offering families a meaningful way to commemorate those who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

For many families, the restored images carry deep emotional value. Tran Thi Hue, who received three restored portraits of her grandmother – a Heroic Mother – and two relatives who were fallen soldiers, said her family was deeply moved.

During wartime, they lacked the means to preserve photographs, and many images were recreated from memory. The restored portraits allows the family to properly honour their loved ones./.

VNA
#digitise portraits #Youth Month #Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union #Ho Chi Minh City
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