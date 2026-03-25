Ho Chi Minh City to pour over 46 million USD in Rach Tra tidal sluice

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City plans to invest more than 1.23 trillion VND (46.6 million USD) to build the Rach Tra tidal sluice in its northwestern area, part of efforts to address urban flooding.

The project has recently been approved in principle by the municipal People’s Committee and will be managed by the city’s Urban Infrastructure Construction and Investment Project Management Board.

The sluice is designed to work in tandem with the local irrigation system to prevent tidal intrusion and improve drainage, thereby reducing flooding across 37,162 hectares in the northwest of the city. The area covers Dong Thanh, Binh My, Hoc Mon, Phu Hoa Dong, Cu Chi, Xuan Thoi Son, Ba Diem, Vinh Loc, Tan Vinh Loc and Binh Loi communes.

The project is also expected to increase water storage capacity in canals, enhance water supply during the dry season, and help reduce pollution in the Hoc Mon – Bac Binh Chanh irrigation system as well as the Tham Luong – Ben Cat – Nuoc Len canal system.

Funded entirely by the municipal budget, the project will be implemented in Dong Thanh and Binh My communes between 2026 and 2029.

Under the plan, the sluice will be 80 metres wide with two bays, equipped with steel gates operated by hydraulic cylinders, and constructed using reinforced concrete.

The project also includes the construction of a navigation lock 15 metres wide, also built with reinforced concrete and operated by hydraulic cylinders.

In addition, an operations and management building covering around 300 square metres will be developed as part of the project./.