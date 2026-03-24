Gratitude expressed to scholar devoted to Vietnam – Japan educational ties

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Japan University (VJU) under the Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU) on March 24 held a tribute ceremony honouring Prof. Dr Furuta Motoo, its first rector and Chairman of the Japan – Vietnam Friendship Association, in recognition of his enduring contributions to educational and academic cooperation between the two countries.



The event marked the conclusion of his 10-year tenure (2016–2026), set to end in mid-April. As the first foreign rector in the VNU, he laid the foundation for an international academic environment grounded in liberal education, sustainability and innovation.

At the ceremony, Furuta delivered a lecture titled “My 50-year journey researching Vietnam: From past to future”, reflecting on Vietnam through the perspective of a Japanese scholar deeply connected to the country. Having devoted more than half a century to Vietnam studies, he once described the country as his “first love”, to which he has remained loyal for decades.



Speaking at the event, Prof. Dr. Vu Minh Giang, Chairman of the VNU’s Council for Science and Training, highlighted Furuta’s significant yet quiet contributions to Vietnam studies and bilateral relations. He also recalled a notable moment in 1995 when Furuta provided key policy advice supporting Japan’s ODA initiatives toward Vietnam, helping lay the groundwork for today’s Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.



Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki praised Furuta’s tireless efforts since the VJU's early days, noting that under his strong leadership, academic programmes have steadily expanded, with enrolment growing to nearly 2,000 students.



He reaffirmed Japan’s continued support through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), including technical assistance and potential ODA loans to expand the VJU to 6,000 students by 2030.



Prof. Dr Furuta’s longstanding dedication has earned numerous honours, including Vietnam’s State Prize for Science and Technology (2012), the Friendship Order (2013), the Bao Son Prize (2024), and a certificate of merit from the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam (2025).



The ceremony also featured a discussion on the 10-year promotion of liberal education in Vietnam./.