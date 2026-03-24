Society

Gratitude expressed to scholar devoted to Vietnam – Japan educational ties

Having devoted more than half a century to Vietnam studies, Prof. Dr Furuta Motoo once described the country as his “first love”, to which he has remained loyal for decades.

Prof. Dr Furuta Motoo, first Rector of the Vietnam Japan University and Chairman of the Japan – Vietnam Friendship Association (Photo published by VNA)
Prof. Dr Furuta Motoo, first Rector of the Vietnam Japan University and Chairman of the Japan – Vietnam Friendship Association (Photo published by VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Japan University (VJU) under the Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU) on March 24 held a tribute ceremony honouring Prof. Dr Furuta Motoo, its first rector and Chairman of the Japan – Vietnam Friendship Association, in recognition of his enduring contributions to educational and academic cooperation between the two countries.

The event marked the conclusion of his 10-year tenure (2016–2026), set to end in mid-April. As the first foreign rector in the VNU, he laid the foundation for an international academic environment grounded in liberal education, sustainability and innovation.

At the ceremony, Furuta delivered a lecture titled “My 50-year journey researching Vietnam: From past to future”, reflecting on Vietnam through the perspective of a Japanese scholar deeply connected to the country. Having devoted more than half a century to Vietnam studies, he once described the country as his “first love”, to which he has remained loyal for decades.

Speaking at the event, Prof. Dr. Vu Minh Giang, Chairman of the VNU’s Council for Science and Training, highlighted Furuta’s significant yet quiet contributions to Vietnam studies and bilateral relations. He also recalled a notable moment in 1995 when Furuta provided key policy advice supporting Japan’s ODA initiatives toward Vietnam, helping lay the groundwork for today’s Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki praised Furuta’s tireless efforts since the VJU's early days, noting that under his strong leadership, academic programmes have steadily expanded, with enrolment growing to nearly 2,000 students.

He reaffirmed Japan’s continued support through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), including technical assistance and potential ODA loans to expand the VJU to 6,000 students by 2030.

Prof. Dr Furuta’s longstanding dedication has earned numerous honours, including Vietnam’s State Prize for Science and Technology (2012), the Friendship Order (2013), the Bao Son Prize (2024), and a certificate of merit from the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam (2025).

The ceremony also featured a discussion on the 10-year promotion of liberal education in Vietnam./.

VNA
#Vietnam Japan University #Japan – Vietnam Friendship Association #Furuta Motoo #Vietnam National University #Vietnam – Japan relations #academic cooperation Japan Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Patriotic emulation

International integration

Related News

Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Quoc Phuong (left) and Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki sign the exchange of notes on behalf of the governments of the two countries. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Japan sign exchange of notes for ODA loans to support green transition

The funding, totaling approximately 90 billion JPY (around 609 million USD), will be allocated to three key projects, namely budget support for green growth and climate adaptation, disaster-resilient rural development, and climate-adaptive infrastructure to support production in northern mountainous regions, particularly for ethnic minority communities.

See more

Delegates at the event to launch the third phase of the “We Are ABLE” project in Hanoi on March 24 (Photo: VNA)

UNESCO-backed STEAM initiative helps boost gender equality

Launched in 2019, the “We Are ABLE” initiative aims to promote gender equality, support girls’ education, and foster safe and inclusive learning environments. During its second phase from 2023 to 2025, the project reached more than 8,000 students and their families in the provinces of Cao Bang, Vinh Long, and Khanh Hoa.

Youth delegates take part in hands-on cultural experiences such as calligraphy writing, Dong Ho folk painting, mask painting, traditional games, and exchanges with young performers of “tuong”, “cheo” and “cai luong” theatre (Photo: VNA)

Youth - Key force in preserving, promoting national cultural values

The initiative “Bringing youth members to traditional theatres” has become a flagship model of the ministry’s Youth Union in recent years, helping popularise traditional arts among the public, particularly younger generations, and contributing to the implementation of the Politburo’s cultural development orientation under Resolution 80.

Nguyen Trong Nghia, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation (R) and Nguyen Dac Vinh, Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee for Culture and Education, present the Ly Tu Trong Award. (Photo: The HCYU Central Committee)

100 youth union officials honoured with Ly Tu Trong Award 2026

In 2026, all 40 provincial youth unions and affiliated units submitted their nominations to the HCYU Central Committee. Candidates were assessed based on criteria set out in the award’s regulations, including outstanding achievements in youth union work and youth movements; as well as initiatives and ideas recognised by competent authorities and effectively applied in practice, delivering value to individuals and organisations.

At a petrol retail outlet (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam tightens fuel smuggling controls to safeguard energy security

Under the directive, customs units, particularly those operating at land border gates, inland waterways and seaports, have been instructed to step up patrols and inspections of vehicles entering and exiting Vietnam. Special attention will be given to boats, barges, trucks and other means of transport suspected of concealing fuel in modified tanks or hidden compartments.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Vietjet Air to launch Hanoi-Prague route

The Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan has officially approved the plan for the route, which is expected to commence on July 11, 2026, with two flights per week, using wide-body Airbus A330.

Achievements in education, healthcare, social welfare – solid foundation for Vietnam’s steady development

Achievements in education, healthcare, social welfare – solid foundation for Vietnam’s steady development

Vietnam’s development journey has not only been marked by economic growth figures but also clearly reflected in achievements in education, healthcare, social welfare, and improvements in people’s quality of life. With a consistent orientation that places people at the centre of development, numerous policies have been implemented to ensure development opportunities for all people, helping realise the goal of “leaving no one behind.”

Within the framework of the 10th National Uncle Ho’s Good Children Congress in 2025, 150 exemplary child delegates visit and experience activities at the Military Industry and Telecommunications Group (Viettel) on May 13, 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Child protection, support programme in cyberspace approved

The programme aims to achieve the objectives of strengthening child protection while promoting their healthy and positive development, and enhancing their digital capacity in the context of national digital transformation, thus contributing to the formation of a generation of Vietnamese “digital citizens” in the new situation.

Young people introduce and guide local residents in Ha Tinh province on how to use the "i-HaTinh" digital citizen application. (Photo: VNA)

Youth Month: Youngsters create social values through digital transformation

From youth-developed digital maps to heritage digitisation projects, technology is being applied in accessible and effective ways, generating tangible social value while contributing to the implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation.

A building destroyed by a missile strike in Dimona, Israel, on March 22, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Life of Vietnamese community in Israel gradually stabilises

According to the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel, no Vietnamese nationals have been reported injured or killed as a direct result of the attacks over the past three weeks. The outcome reflects both proactive emergency responses and strong adherence to security guidance among the community.

Narrow wooden boats laden with produce cross the Mekong with Cai Be church in the background. (Photo: The Sydney Morning Herald)

Australian website spotlights the spirit of Vietnam along the Mekong

Australian website The Sydney Morning Herald on March 21 run an article titled “The Spirit of Vietnam bursts into life a long the Mekong” by travel writer Tim Richards, in which he expresses his enjoyment of experiencing a week-long journey along the Mekong River from Vietnam to Cambodia.

At the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between The youth unions of Ho Chi Minh City and China's Chongqing city. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City, China’s Chongqing youth enhance collaboration

The youth unions of Ho Chi Minh City and China's Chongqing city agreed to continue strengthening cooperation, focusing on enhancing youth delegation exchanges; coordinating international volunteer activities; promoting exchanges, training, and capacity building for youth; and expanding cooperation in innovation, smart manufacturing, environmental protection, and sustainable development.

At the breakwater leading to the Mikuni lighthouse (Photo: Japan News)

Vietnamese workers struck by waves in Japan: one dead, three missing

A group of eight Vietnamese workers encountered a sea accident triggered by large waves in Japan’s Fukui prefecture on March 21, leaving one person dead, three missing and one injured receiving treatment in hospital, and three others rescued unharmed, reported the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan.

Electric vehicles are used to serve tourists in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam accelerates roadmap for green energy transition

According to a report from the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security, thousands of modern specialised vehicles and technical devices have been deployed to support traffic law enforcement in Vietnam.

Delegates offer incense at Thien Tru pagoda, one of the most prominent architectural structures within the Huong Son scenic area in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Friendship spring excursion promotes Vietnam’s historical, cultural values

Participants included 15 ambassadors and chargés d’affaires together with their spouses, more than 200 diplomatic staff from embassies, representatives of international organisations and foreign non-governmental organisations in Vietnam, as well as leaders from ministries, agencies and the municipal administration.