Business

Deputy PM chairs meeting of Steering Committee for Anti-Money Laundering

Phoc also urged ministries and sectors, in line with their mandates, to pool all available resources to fulfill the tasks set out in the plan, increase investment in workforce and technology for anti-money laundering work, review and amend legal regulations to ensure consistency with conclusions issued by competent authorities.

At the meeting of the Steering Committee for Anti-Money Laundering. (Photo: VNA)
At the meeting of the Steering Committee for Anti-Money Laundering. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc chaired a meeting of the Steering Committee for Anti-Money Laundering in Hanoi on March 24.

After hearing opinions from ministries and relevant agencies, Phoc, who is also head of the committee, directed the State Bank of Vietnam to incorporate feedback and finalise its report with specific, clear tasks and solutions, along with well-defined responsibilities for the coming time.

vnanet-o.jpg
Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

He also urged ministries and sectors, in line with their mandates, to pool all available resources to fulfill the tasks set out in the plan, increase investment in workforce and technology for anti-money laundering work, review and amend legal regulations to ensure consistency with conclusions issued by competent authorities.

They were further asked to perform their tasks according to the approved plan, in line with the national legal regulations and international practices, while arranging documents, data, and reports in a clear and coherent manner to underscore Vietnam’s firm commitment to combating money laundering./.

VNA
#Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc #anti-money laundering Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam steps up anti-money laundering vigilance amid rising digital assets

Since the Anti-Money Laundering Law was enacted in 2022, the Anti-Money Laundering Department has received thousands of suspicious transaction reports (STRs) annually, with the number of reports growing by about 30% each year. Since 2023, based on these reports, the department has collected and analysed information, issuing nearly 600 documents related to over 5,000 STRs.

Hanoi Convention: Vietnam strengthens anti-money laundering legal framework

Hanoi Convention: Vietnam strengthens anti-money laundering legal framework

Vietnam’s hosting of the signing ceremony of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime (Hanoi Convention) marks a major step in its efforts in global integration on cybersecurity and financial security, underscoring the country’s determination to strengthen its defences against money laundering and other high-tech crimes.

See more

At the press briefing on the first national conference on livestock and veterinary science and technology (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam to host first national conference on livestock, veterinary medicine

The event will bring together more than 750 delegates from government agencies, research institutes, universities, industry groups, businesses and international organisations. It will review research and technology applications from 2021–2025 and set priorities for 2026–2030, with a focus on modernisation, sustainability and digital transformation.

Jelly production at Long Hai Co., Ltd., Industrial Cluster 1, Thach Khoi ward, Hai Phong city (Photo: VNA)

Private sector – Growth driver from Resolution 68

The participation of major enterprises such as Sao Do and Hateco in key projects demonstrates the capacity and strategic vision of Vietnam’s private sector while concretising Resolution No. 68-NQ/TW on private economic development, creating fresh momentum for sustainable growth in dynamic localities like Hai Phong.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and officials witness the exchange of cooperation documents between Vietnamese and Russian businesses at the Vietnam – Russian Federation Business Forum in Moscow on March 24. (Photo: VNA)

PM attends Vietnam – Russian Federation Business Forum in Moscow

PM Pham Minh Chinh stressed that the complex global situation is weighing on the world economy, requiring the two countries to “unite to create strength, cooperate for mutual benefit, and engage in dialogue to build trust” and to “listen with sincerity, share with heart, and act through concrete products.”

A roundtable between Vietnamese and Australian business communities at the Parliament House of Victoria. (Photo: VNA)

Meetings seek to boost Australian investment in Vietnam

During the sessions, representatives of Australian funds and financial institutions described Vietnam as one of Asia’s most attractive emerging markets, citing steady economic growth, a young population and rising demand for modern financial services. The establishment of the VIFC was seen as opening new avenues for international investors.

Residents purchase fuel at a petrol station in Ninh Binh province. (Photo: VNA)

Fuel security takes centre stage as global energy risks mount

The MoIT has repeatedly instructed petroleum distributors nationwide to maintain uninterrupted retail operations, ensuring supply continuity under all circumstances. Regulators have also reviewed and refined policy mechanisms to enable businesses to diversify import sources, helping reinforce supply for both production and consumption needs.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc speaks at the EU–Vietnam Global Gateway Business and Investment Forum (Photo: VNA)

EU remains Vietnam’s leading economic partner: Deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc affirmed that Vietnam–EU relations have developed robustly over the past three decades, supported by an increasingly comprehensive cooperation framework. He highlighted the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) as a key driver of bilateral trade and investment.

Delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam pledges best possible conditions for US investors

Vietnam is committed to accompanying and providing the most favourable conditions for foreign investors in general and US enterprises in particular to invest and operate successfully at the Vietnam International Financial Centre.

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai (L) meets with Diego Diaz, President of SNCF International under the French National Railway Company (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, France seek railway cooperation

Diego Diaz, President of SNCF International under the French National Railway Company (SNCF), affirmed the company’s readiness to support Vietnam through strategic consultancy, human resources training and technology transfer, while sharing practical lessons in planning, operation and management of modern railway systems.