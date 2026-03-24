Politics

Deputy PM sees promise in ties with Russia’s Perm Krai

Vietnam always attaches importance to fostering the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Russia, in which locality-to-locality ties play an increasingly practical role in enhancing the foundation of bilateral relations, said Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung.

Deputy PM Ho Quoc Dung (R) and Governor of Perm Krai Dmitry Makhonin at their meeting in Hanoi on March 24 (Photo: chinhphu.vn)
Deputy PM Ho Quoc Dung (R) and Governor of Perm Krai Dmitry Makhonin at their meeting in Hanoi on March 24 (Photo: chinhphu.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung acknowledged the potential of cooperation between Vietnamese localities and Russia’s Perm Krai in processing industry, energy, chemicals, education – training, and people-to-people exchanges during a reception for Governor Dmitry Makhonin in Hanoi on March 24.

Dung welcomed Makhonin’s visit to Vietnam at a time when the Vietnam – Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is thriving, wishing that the trip will be successful and deliver practical contributions to bilateral ties.

According to him, Vietnam – Russia political and diplomatic ties are growing strongly, with frequent high-level exchanges and contacts. Notable recent events include Party General Secretary To Lam’s official visit to Russia in May 2025, Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin’s visit to Vietnam in September 2025, and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s ongoing official visit to Russia.

Vietnam always attaches importance to fostering the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Russia, in which locality-to-locality ties play an increasingly practical role in solidifying the foundation of bilateral relations, he said.

The Deputy Prime Minister proposed that the two sides increase mutual visits at all levels, promote business connectivity, and create optimal conditions for investment and trade while encouraging cooperation expansion in quality workforce training, particularly in technical and technological fields.

Makhonin, for his part, expressed his pleasure at visiting Vietnam for the first time and praised its socio-economic achievements in recent years. He voiced his desire to boost substantive cooperation between Perm Krai and Vietnamese localities.

He described Perm Krai as one of Russia’s key industrial hubs, with strengths in machinery manufacturing, defence industry, chemicals, and high technology.

Perm Krai is ready to strengthen cooperation with Vietnam in complementary sectors and continue helping the Vietnamese community live and work stably, integrate and thrive, he said.

The guest expressed confidence that ties between Perm Krai and Vietnamese localities will continue to expand and deepen on the back of the traditional bilateral friendship./.

VNA
#Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung #Perm Krai #Vietnam – Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership #Dmitry Makhonin #Vietnam – Russia relations Russia Vietnam
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