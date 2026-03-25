Politics

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits leading Russian university

The PM highly appreciated NUST MISIS’s contributions to training human resources, promoting research cooperation and knowledge transfer, and strengthening bilateral ties. He expressed his hope that this cooperation will continue to expand in a more effective and substantive manner.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the working session with the National University of Science and Technology MISIS (NUST MISIS) in Moscow on March 25 morning (local time). (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the working session with the National University of Science and Technology MISIS (NUST MISIS) in Moscow on March 25 morning (local time). (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited and worked with the National University of Science and Technology MISIS (NUST MISIS) in Moscow on March 25 morning (local time) as part of his official visit to Russia.

The Vietnamese leader visited the university's superconducting quantum technology laboratory and held discussions with its leaders, lecturers and students.

NUST MISIS Rector Alevtina Chernikova briefed PM Chinh and the Vietnamese delegation on the university’s history, achievements, development orientations, and cooperation with Vietnam in education and research.

Addressing the gathering, PM Chinh congratulated the university on its more than 100 years of development and achievements. He noted that the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Russia has been built and nurtured over decades, with 2025 marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Russia has consistently provided valuable support for Vietnam, including in education and training.

From wartime to the current period of international integration and development, generations of Vietnamese students trained in Russia in different fields such as science, engineering and medicine have returned home to contribute to national development. Many have become key leaders and top experts in strategic sectors, he noted.

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NUST MISIS students welcome Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. (Photo: VNA)

The PM highly appreciated NUST MISIS’s contributions to training human resources, promoting research cooperation and knowledge transfer, and strengthening bilateral ties. He expressed his hope that this cooperation will continue to expand in a more effective and substantive manner.

The government leader said Vietnam is striving to become a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, and a high-income developed socialist country by 2045. To achieve these goals, Vietnam is prioritising rapid and sustainable growth, with a focus on science, technology, innovation and digital transformation as key drivers.

During PM Chinh’s this official visit to Russia, both sides agreed to further elevate Vietnam–Russia relations across all fields, with science and technology identified as a new pillar of cooperation, alongside stronger collaboration in education, training and culture.

PM Chinh called on NUST MISIS to expand training programmes for Vietnamese students in its areas of strength, step up joint scientific research and technology transfer, continue supporting Vietnamese students studying at the university, and encourage them to excel in their studies and become ambassadors of friendship, contributing to stronger ties between the two nations.

NUST MISIS is among Russia’s most prestigious and long-standing universities, with strengths in materials science, metallurgy, high technology, engineering and innovation. It ranks among the world’s top 400 universities in physics and top 600 in engineering, while holding a the leading position in Russia in materials science and ranking third nationally in mining. The university is also recognised as a dynamic innovation hub linking education, scientific research and industry collaboration.

The institution has long been a symbol of Vietnam–Russia cooperation in education. Thousands of Vietnamese students and researchers have studied there, and the university has trained more than 1,000 Vietnamese engineers and specialists in mining, materials science and metallurgy. Many alumni have become leading professors, scientists and experts in Vietnam.

On this occasion, the Vietnam National University, Hanoi and NUST MISIS signed a cooperation agreement on high-quality human resources training, expert exchanges, and joint research in quantum technology./.

#Vietnam-Russia #NUST MISIS #education #human resources #materials science #metallurgy #high technology #engineering
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