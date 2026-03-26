Politics

NA Chairman chairs meeting on preparations for 16th NA’s first session

The 16th National Assembly’s first session will elect finalise key state leadership positions, including the State President, Prime Minister, NA Chairman, NA vice chairpersons, Deputy PMs, Cabinet members, members of the NA Standing Committee, head of the NA Council for Ethnic Affairs and heads of NA committees.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man chaired a meeting in Hanoi on March 26 to discuss preparations for the 16th NA’s first session.

In his speech, NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Le Quang Manh said the first session will review and decide on organisational and personnel matters, nine draft laws and legal normative resolution, five groups of socio-economic, financial, budgetary, supervisory issues and other key matters, while nine additional topic groups will be submitted to lawmakers for consideration.

The session is scheduled to open on April 6 and close on April 24, spanning a total of 11 working days.

NA Chairman Man, in his address, said the session carries special significance, coming on the heels of the 14th National Party Congress, the election of deputies to the NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, and the 14th Party Central Committee’s second plenum.

According to him, lawmakers will review and finalise key state leadership positions, including the State President, Prime Minister, NA Chairman, NA vice chairpersons, Deputy PMs, Cabinet members, members of the NA Standing Committee, head of the NA Council for Ethnic Affairs and heads of NA committees.

vnanet-p.jpg
At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Central and local authorities have completed a review of election-related complaints in line with regulations before finalising results. Coordination among agencies has largely been completed, allowing the certification of the eligibility of 500 elected deputies. The National Election Council is expected to approve a resolution confirming the eligibility of all 500 deputies on March 27.

Regarding the agenda, Chairman Man requested the standing board of the NA Committee for Culture and Social Affairs to urgently review a proposed amendment to the Law on Social Insurance so it can be submitted to the NA Standing Committee for consideration in April. If conditions are met, the draft law will be added to the first session’s agenda.

For other urgent and important issues related to newly issued Party resolutions, he asked the NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office to instruct relevant agencies to prepare documents and submit them to NA bodies before April 11 to allow sufficient time for review and consideration during the second phase of the session.

On the NA’s digital transformation and relevant schemes, he assigned the standing board of the NA Committee for Science, Technology and Environment to coordinate with relevant agencies to finalise a detailed progress report, including implementation status, bottlenecks, proposed solutions and responsibilities, for submission to NA leaders before April 20./.

VNA
#National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man #16th NA Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

National Assembly Election

Related News

The National Assembly Standing Committee concludes its 55th session on March 19. (Photo: VNA)

NA Standing Committee’s 55th session concludes

During the session, the NA Standing Committee reviewed and provided opinions on eight draft laws and one draft resolution submitted by the Government, while also agreeing to submit to the NA for approval the appointment of Supreme People’s Court judges and considering other important matters within its authority.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the conference on March 17 reviewing coordination between the NA Standing Committee and the Presidium of the VFF Central Committee in 2025. (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman calls for stronger coordination with Vietnam Fatherland Front in law-making

Noting that 2026 has been identified as a year of acceleration toward achieving double-digit economic growth, the NA Chairman urged stronger coordination in proposing policies to competent authorities aimed at promoting socio-economic development, ensuring national defence and security, building a clean and strong political system, strengthening external relations, and intensifying the fight against corruption, wastefulness and other negative phenomena.

See more

Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh (standing, left) and his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin (standing, right) witness the signing of the agreement between the two governments on cooperation in building a nuclear power plant on the territory of Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

PM’s Russia visit yields substantive outcomes: Deputy FM

During Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Russia on March 22-25, Vietnam and Russia reached strong consensus on deepening political trust and mutual understanding, building on their long-standing traditional friendship.

Vietnamese mission staff and overseas Vietnamese in Australia visit Ship 016–Quang Trung (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese naval ship completes mission at Kakadu Exercise 2026

Ship 016–Quang Trung of Brigade 162 under Naval Region 4 departed Sydney Harbour on the morning of March 25 for home after successfully completing activities within the framework of the Exercise Kakadu Fleet Review 2026 marking the 125th anniversary of the Royal Australian Navy and the multilateral naval exercise Kakadu 2026.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has wrapped up the official visit to Russia from March 22 to 25. (Photo: VNA)

PM arrives in Hanoi, concluding official visit to Russia

With the outcomes achieved and strong implementation efforts by both sides, the Vietnam – Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is expected to grow further, contributing to socio-economic development in each country as well as to peace, friendship and cooperation in the region and the world.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (left) meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on March 25. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Prime Minister meets Russian President in Moscow

President Putin said Vietnam remains a sincere friend and an important partner of Russia in the Asia-Pacific, stressing that Russia attaches importance to further deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (Source: MoFA)

Vietnamese, Philippine foreign ministers hold phone talks

They agreed to further elevate cooperation across all areas, including politics, diplomacy, defence, security, economy, and people-to-people exchanges, contributing to the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries (July 12, 1976 – 2026).

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh (R) receives Chay Borin, Minister of Cult and Religion of Cambodia, in Hanoi on March 25 (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM receives Cambodian Minister of Cult and Religion in Hanoi

Deputy PM Mai Van Chinh welcomed Cambodian Minister of Cult and Religion Chay Borin and his entourage on their working visit to Vietnam to implement the cooperation agreement between Vietnam’s Ministry of Ethnic and Religious Affairs and Cambodia’s Ministry of Cult and Religion for the 2026–2030 period.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam (R) and Thongly Sisoulith, member of the Lao Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Youth Union at a photo exhibition held as part of the ceremony marking he 95th anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in Vientiane on March 25. (Photo: VNA)

95th anniversary of Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union marked in Laos

Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Minh Tam described Vietnamese and Lao youth as the “architects” of the future of bilateral ties and called on young Vietnamese in Laos to strengthen their political awareness, pioneer digital transformation and entrepreneurship, and act as ambassadors of friendship between the two countries' people.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu pays a New Year visit to the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Cambodia foster friendship, solidarity

At a meeting on March 25 at the headquarters of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces High Command, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu conveyed his best New Year wishes to General Vong Pisen and all officers and soldiers of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) meets with Russian Railways CEO Oleg Belozyorov (Photo: VNA)

PM works with leading Russian infrastructure enterprises

At the meeting with AFK Sistema Chairman Vladimir Petrovich Evtushenkov and the group’s executives, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hailed the corporation’s proactive engagement with major Vietnamese enterprises to promote cooperation programmes in recent times.

At the closing session of the second meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee. (Photo: VNA)

Party Central Committee’s 2nd meeting closes, reaching high consensus on major issues

With the foundation already established, along with strong political will, high determination, and the unity and consensus of the entire Party, the entire people, and the entire army, the Party chief showed his belief that the development goals and aspirations set out in the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress will soon come true, ushering the country into a new phase of faster, more sustainable, and more comprehensive development.