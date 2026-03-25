95th anniversary of Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union marked in Laos

Vientiane (VNA) – The Embassy of Vietnam in Laos held a ceremony in Vientiane on March 25 to mark the 95th anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (March 26, 1931 – 2026), recalling the proud traditions of Vietnamese youth and affirming the pivotal role of young people from both countries in shaping the future of their great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion.



At the event, Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Minh Tam said Vietnam has overcome its most difficult periods and is now confidently entering an era of national rise. In this stage, youth are the decisive force for achieving the goal of building a strong and prosperous country.



He stressed that young people have always played an indispensable role in the nation’s revolutionary cause from the wartime journeys along the Truong Son range to today’s efforts in digital transformation and mastery of artificial intelligence.



The ambassador described Vietnamese and Lao youth as the “architects” of the future of bilateral ties and called on young Vietnamese in Laos to strengthen their political awareness, pioneer digital transformation and entrepreneurship, and act as ambassadors of friendship between the two countries' people.



He expressed his hope that bilateral youth exchanges would go beyond cultural and sporting activities to deeper cooperation in development thinking, coordinated implementation of political tasks and mutual support across all fields, particularly the digital economy and start-ups.



For his part, Thongly Sisoulith, member of the Lao Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Youth Union (LPRYU), said Vietnam – Laos relations are an invaluable shared asset built on the sacrifices and loyalty of previous generations and continually nurtured by successive leaders and peoples of both nations



He affirmed that Lao youth would stand shoulder to shoulder with their Vietnamese counterparts to preserve and further develop this special relationship, pledging continued close coordination between the two youth unions to support mutual progress in all areas.



A gift from the Lao side for the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union’s chapter at the National University of Laos presented at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Pham Thanh Son, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union’s chapter at the National University of Laos, reported that alongside their studies, Vietnamese students in Laos actively engage in community-oriented activities, including volunteer work at local pagodas and cultural and sporting exchanges with Lao and international students to promote Vietnam’s image and culture.



On the occasion, the embassy also organised a photo exhibition highlighting the heroic histories of both nations and the continued development of their special relationship./.