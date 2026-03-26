Politics

PM arrives in Hanoi, concluding official visit to Russia

With the outcomes achieved and strong implementation efforts by both sides, the Vietnam – Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is expected to grow further, contributing to socio-economic development in each country as well as to peace, friendship and cooperation in the region and the world.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has wrapped up the official visit to Russia from March 22 to 25. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has wrapped up the official visit to Russia from March 22 to 25. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation landed in Hanoi on March 26 morning, concluding an official visit to Russia from March 22 to 25 at the invitation of Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin.

During the trip, PM Chinh engaged in nearly 30 activities, including talks with Russian PM Mishustin and meetings with President Vladimir Putin, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko, Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, and Secretary of the Security Council Sergey Shoigu.

He also visited leading Russian economic, scientific and educational institutions, attended a Vietnam – Russia business forum, and met major Russian enterprises, traditional partners and the Vietnamese community in the country, helping advance bilateral cooperation across all fields through concrete programmes and projects.

The Vietnamese and Russian leaders discussed major orientations and specific measures to reposition and elevate the Vietnam – Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with a 100-year strategic vision aligned with each country’s development goals.

During the visit, the two sides signed an agreement on the construction of a nuclear power plant in Vietnam, along with cooperation deals in energy, oil and gas, transport and logistics. Ministries, sectors and localities of Vietnam also worked with Russian partners to promote collaboration in railway connectivity, metro development, agriculture, science – technology, education – training, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

PM Chinh also met with the Vietnamese community in Russia and asked the host country to continue creating favourable conditions for their integration and contributions to bilateral friendship.

With the outcomes achieved and strong implementation efforts by both sides, the Vietnam – Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is expected to grow further, contributing to socio-economic development in each country as well as to peace, friendship and cooperation in the region and the world./.

VNA
#Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh #Russia #Vietnam-Russia relations #Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin #energy security Russia Vietnam
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