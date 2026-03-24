Politics

Foreign Minister holds talks with European Commissioner for International Partnerships

The Foreign Minister suggested that to operationalise the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the two sides should increase all-level mutual visits and enhance coordination to fruitfully implement cooperation pillars, particularly the new focus on science – technology and innovation.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (right) meets with European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Sikela in Hanoi on March 24 (Photo: VNA)
Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (right) meets with European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Sikela in Hanoi on March 24 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung held talks with Jozef Sikela, European Commissioner for International Partnerships, in Hanoi on March 24, expressing his hope for the Vietnam – EU cooperation to be elevated in a more substantive and effective manner.

Trung noted that this is the first visit by an EU Commissioner to Vietnam since the two sides upgraded their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in January 2026, underscoring the bloc’s determination to translate the newly established framework into concrete cooperation.

He highlighted Vietnam’s ongoing push to develop the digital economy, green economy and circular economy in pursuit of fast and sustainable growth.

Affirming the EU is one of the country’s foremost partners, the Foreign Minister suggested that to operationalise the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the two sides should increase all-level mutual visits and enhance coordination to fruitfully implement cooperation pillars, particularly the new focus on science – technology and innovation.

He also urged both sides to make fuller use of the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to expand economic and trade cooperation.

The official called for the bloc’s swift ratification of the EU – Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement, removal of its “yellow card” warning on Vietnamese seafood related to illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, as well as lifting of Vietnam out of the EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes.

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The meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung and European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Sikela in Hanoi on March 24 (Photo: VNA)

For his part, Sikela praised Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements in a turbulent global environment and affirmed the EU’s readiness to support the country’s growth model centred on science – technology and innovation.

The bloc is interested in participating in infrastructure, mineral and sustainable energy projects in Vietnam, he noted.

Highly valuing bilateral cooperation potential, the Commissioner agreed with his host’s proposals and said the EU will work closely with Vietnamese authorities to effectively implement the new cooperation pillars under the Global Gateway initiative, mobilise financial resources, particularly green finance, and promote technology transfer and technical assistance to help Vietnam achieve its long-term development goals.

The effective implementation of the EVFTA remains a crucial foundation for bolstering balanced and sustainable trade and investment ties, he added.

Both sides agreed to strengthen coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums, promote multilateralism, and uphold respect for international law, free trade and sustainable development.

Stressing the central role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the two sides affirmed continued close coordination to leverage Vietnam’s bridging role in deepening the ASEAN – EU relations, thereby practically contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and prosperity in the regions and beyond./.

VNA
#European Commissioner for International Partnerships #Le Hoai Trung #Jozef Sikela #Vietnam – EU relations #EVFTA Vietnam European Union
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