Airlines develop plans to impose fuel surcharges on international routes

Hanoi (VNA) – More than 60% of carriers have implemented or are planning to introduce fuel surcharges or increase airfares from mid-March 2026, according to a survey conducted on March 20 by the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), covering nearly 40 international and regional airlines.

Specifically, some airlines such as Air France, Thai Airways, and United Airlines have not separated fuel surcharges but have instead incorporated them into base fares, with increases ranging from 5% to 20% depending on routes and service classes.

Meanwhile, others have applied separate fuel surcharges (YQ/YR) – additional fees on top of base fares – with flexible adjustments in line with fuel price fluctuations. Airlines such as Malaysia Airlines, Batik Air, All Nippon Airways, and China Southern Airlines have implemented or raised such surcharges, with hikes ranging from about 130,000 VND (4.93 USD) to over 10 million VND per ticket, depending on flight distance and service class.

For cargo transport, several carriers, including Lufthansa and Korean Air, have imposed fuel surcharges of around 17,000–40,000 VND per kilogram.

At present, Vietnamese airlines are also developing plans for fuel surcharges on international routes, which may take effect from early April.

Vietnam Airlines has prioritised maintaining routes that ensure national air connectivity, facilitating trade, tourism, and external relations, while also sustaining domestic routes to meet travel demand.

Accordingly, the national flag carrier plans to temporarily suspend operations on several routes from April 1, including Hai Phong – Buon Ma Thuot, Hai Phong – Cam Ranh, Hai Phong – Phu Quoc, Hai Phong – Can Tho, Ho Chi Minh City – Van Don, Ho Chi Minh City – Rach Gia, and Ho Chi Minh City – Dien Bien. A total of 23 flights per week on these routes will be affected.

The CAAV noted that constrained supplies of Jet A-1 aviation fuel, due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East, have put domestic airlines at risk of shortages.

From March 20 to 22, the global energy market maintained a strong upward trend amid severe supply disruptions in the Middle East. Brent crude prices hovered around 110–120 USD per barrel, while WTI stood at approximately 110–114 USD per barrel.

In Asia, Jet A-1 prices (MOPS Singapore) remained at very high levels, commonly ranging from 220–230 USD per barrel, widening the gap between aviation fuel and crude oil prices. Notably, the premium rose to 33.11 USD per barrel on March 18 and peaked at 39.6 USD per barrel the same day./.