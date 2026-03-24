Business

Airlines develop plans to impose fuel surcharges on international routes

At present, Vietnamese airlines are also developing plans for fuel surcharges on international routes, which may take effect from early April.

Aircraft of Vietnamese airlines at Noi Bai International Airport. (Photo: VNA)
Aircraft of Vietnamese airlines at Noi Bai International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – More than 60% of carriers have implemented or are planning to introduce fuel surcharges or increase airfares from mid-March 2026, according to a survey conducted on March 20 by the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), covering nearly 40 international and regional airlines.

Specifically, some airlines such as Air France, Thai Airways, and United Airlines have not separated fuel surcharges but have instead incorporated them into base fares, with increases ranging from 5% to 20% depending on routes and service classes.

Meanwhile, others have applied separate fuel surcharges (YQ/YR) – additional fees on top of base fares – with flexible adjustments in line with fuel price fluctuations. Airlines such as Malaysia Airlines, Batik Air, All Nippon Airways, and China Southern Airlines have implemented or raised such surcharges, with hikes ranging from about 130,000 VND (4.93 USD) to over 10 million VND per ticket, depending on flight distance and service class.

For cargo transport, several carriers, including Lufthansa and Korean Air, have imposed fuel surcharges of around 17,000–40,000 VND per kilogram.

At present, Vietnamese airlines are also developing plans for fuel surcharges on international routes, which may take effect from early April.

Vietnam Airlines has prioritised maintaining routes that ensure national air connectivity, facilitating trade, tourism, and external relations, while also sustaining domestic routes to meet travel demand.

Accordingly, the national flag carrier plans to temporarily suspend operations on several routes from April 1, including Hai Phong – Buon Ma Thuot, Hai Phong – Cam Ranh, Hai Phong – Phu Quoc, Hai Phong – Can Tho, Ho Chi Minh City – Van Don, Ho Chi Minh City – Rach Gia, and Ho Chi Minh City – Dien Bien. A total of 23 flights per week on these routes will be affected.

The CAAV noted that constrained supplies of Jet A-1 aviation fuel, due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East, have put domestic airlines at risk of shortages.

From March 20 to 22, the global energy market maintained a strong upward trend amid severe supply disruptions in the Middle East. Brent crude prices hovered around 110–120 USD per barrel, while WTI stood at approximately 110–114 USD per barrel.

In Asia, Jet A-1 prices (MOPS Singapore) remained at very high levels, commonly ranging from 220–230 USD per barrel, widening the gap between aviation fuel and crude oil prices. Notably, the premium rose to 33.11 USD per barrel on March 18 and peaked at 39.6 USD per barrel the same day./.

VNA
#Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam #carriers #fuel surcharges #crude oil prices #airfares
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

The fuel storage area of the Nghi Son Refinery in Thanh Hoa province (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam diversifies supply sources to meet domestic fuel demand

Since the Middle East conflict disrupted crude and refined fuel supply chains, Petrovietnam has swiftly activated a range of response measures while moving decisively to implement the Government’s Resolution 36/NQ-CP dated March 6, 2026 to secure energy supply for the market.

Fuel surcharge adjustments are seen as a short-term solution to cope with cost volatility. (Photo: VNA)

Fuel cost surge pushes airfares up

A rapid survey conducted by the CAAV on March 20, covering nearly 40 international and regional airlines operating routes to Vietnam, found that over 60% have already implemented, are in the process of implementing, or plan to introduce fuel surcharges or fare adjustments starting in mid-March.

See more

At the press briefing on the first national conference on livestock and veterinary science and technology (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam to host first national conference on livestock, veterinary medicine

The event will bring together more than 750 delegates from government agencies, research institutes, universities, industry groups, businesses and international organisations. It will review research and technology applications from 2021–2025 and set priorities for 2026–2030, with a focus on modernisation, sustainability and digital transformation.

Jelly production at Long Hai Co., Ltd., Industrial Cluster 1, Thach Khoi ward, Hai Phong city (Photo: VNA)

Private sector – Growth driver from Resolution 68

The participation of major enterprises such as Sao Do and Hateco in key projects demonstrates the capacity and strategic vision of Vietnam’s private sector while concretising Resolution No. 68-NQ/TW on private economic development, creating fresh momentum for sustainable growth in dynamic localities like Hai Phong.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and officials witness the exchange of cooperation documents between Vietnamese and Russian businesses at the Vietnam – Russian Federation Business Forum in Moscow on March 24. (Photo: VNA)

PM attends Vietnam – Russian Federation Business Forum in Moscow

PM Pham Minh Chinh stressed that the complex global situation is weighing on the world economy, requiring the two countries to “unite to create strength, cooperate for mutual benefit, and engage in dialogue to build trust” and to “listen with sincerity, share with heart, and act through concrete products.”

At the meeting of the Steering Committee for Anti-Money Laundering. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM chairs meeting of Steering Committee for Anti-Money Laundering

Phoc also urged ministries and sectors, in line with their mandates, to pool all available resources to fulfill the tasks set out in the plan, increase investment in workforce and technology for anti-money laundering work, review and amend legal regulations to ensure consistency with conclusions issued by competent authorities.

A roundtable between Vietnamese and Australian business communities at the Parliament House of Victoria. (Photo: VNA)

Meetings seek to boost Australian investment in Vietnam

During the sessions, representatives of Australian funds and financial institutions described Vietnam as one of Asia’s most attractive emerging markets, citing steady economic growth, a young population and rising demand for modern financial services. The establishment of the VIFC was seen as opening new avenues for international investors.

Residents purchase fuel at a petrol station in Ninh Binh province. (Photo: VNA)

Fuel security takes centre stage as global energy risks mount

The MoIT has repeatedly instructed petroleum distributors nationwide to maintain uninterrupted retail operations, ensuring supply continuity under all circumstances. Regulators have also reviewed and refined policy mechanisms to enable businesses to diversify import sources, helping reinforce supply for both production and consumption needs.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc speaks at the EU–Vietnam Global Gateway Business and Investment Forum (Photo: VNA)

EU remains Vietnam’s leading economic partner: Deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc affirmed that Vietnam–EU relations have developed robustly over the past three decades, supported by an increasingly comprehensive cooperation framework. He highlighted the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) as a key driver of bilateral trade and investment.

Delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam pledges best possible conditions for US investors

Vietnam is committed to accompanying and providing the most favourable conditions for foreign investors in general and US enterprises in particular to invest and operate successfully at the Vietnam International Financial Centre.

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai (L) meets with Diego Diaz, President of SNCF International under the French National Railway Company (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, France seek railway cooperation

Diego Diaz, President of SNCF International under the French National Railway Company (SNCF), affirmed the company’s readiness to support Vietnam through strategic consultancy, human resources training and technology transfer, while sharing practical lessons in planning, operation and management of modern railway systems.